Emily VanCamp will return to The Resident series

Actress Emily VanCamp announced last year that she would be leaving “The Resident” for season five. And that really happened, the screenwriters used their imagination to justify the departure of the character lived by her. Doctor Nic Nevin dies after a car accident. However, to finish the episodes of the fifth season, the actress was summoned to return to the series, calm down! It will just be a cameo. It will be flashback scenes.

“Nic will be in four, five flashback scenes,” revealed Peter Elkoff, co-showrunner. Such moments will serve as part of Nic’s ex-husband Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) moving on from that relationship and moving on to another, with Billie (Jessica Lucas) or Cade (Kaley Ronayne).

“He still hasn’t been able to move and find the next love. He knows he’s still stuck in the past, in a way, with Nic,” Elkoff explained. According to him, Conrad “will get the answer he’s looking for, which will set him free.”

Emily’s return to the recording set was revealed during Elkoff’s interview with TVLine.

The actress left the series at the beginning of the fifth season, however, Conrad’s trajectory in the plot, ended up facilitating a return of Emily VanCamp, in flashback scenes.

VanCanmp explained in an interview with Deadline that his departure from the plot was for personal reasons. “It was not an easy decision,” he confessed. “I thank you because [a equipe de The Resident] understood the situation and acted with compassion.”

The personal reason she refers to is the birth of her first child. This led to her staying at home more to take care of the baby.

In the first two episodes of season five, Nic was at a spa, leaving her husband, Conrad, to care for their newborn daughter.

Upon returning home, the nurse is in a car accident, in the third episode, and soon the audience learns that Nic has suffered a traumatic brain injury. To everyone’s sadness, Conrad was forced to shut down the machines that kept the woman alive, as she had no chance of surviving. Nic’s organs were donated to donation.

Emily VanCamp’s artistic career started early. At age 12, she was admitted to the École Supérieure de Ballet du Québec. The following year, at the age of 13, she joined the cast of the series “Clube do Terror”.

But the actress casnadence would become known worldwide when she starred in the series “Revange”, shown in Brazil by the paid channel Sony and by Rede Globo. In cinema, his most prominent role was in “The Ring 2”.

But his career took a leap when he participated in the movie “Captain America 2: The Winter Soldier”, playing SHIELD agent 13, whose real name is Sharon Carter, the hero’s crush.

Then, in 2018, Emily VanCamp was invited to be the protagonist of the series “The Resident”, where she stayed until the fifth season.