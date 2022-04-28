Entrepreneur of stars like Pogba, Ibra and Haaland, Mino Raiola dies at 54, says Italian press | international football

One of the best-known businessmen in the world of football, Mino Raiola died this Thursday, aged 54, of an undisclosed illness. The news was confirmed by several Italian press vehicles, including the newspaper “La Gazzetta dello Sport”. The super-agent, whose clients were athletes such as Pogba, Ibrahimovic and Haaland, reportedly underwent surgery in January and worsened in recent weeks.

The specific cause of Raiola’s death has not yet been released, as the businessman’s family has not yet come forward to confirm any information. In January, he was hospitalized because of a problem with his lungs, which would be due to a Covid-19 infection. At the time, he reportedly underwent surgery.

1 of 2 Mino Raiola is a manager of stars like Haaland, Pogba and Ibra — Photo: Getty Images Mino Raiola is a manager of stars like Haaland, Pogba and Ibra — Photo: Getty Images

Born in Italy, Mino Raiola went to Holland as a child. And it was there where he started his career as a businessman in the world of football, being agent of Bergkamp, ​​former star of the Dutch national team and Arsenal. Gradually, he expanded his client base and had a great career growth when he became manager of striker Ibrahimovic.

Gradually, Raiola became one of the most powerful agents in the sports world, leading the careers of athletes such as Robinho, Pogba, Balotelli, Lukaku, De Ligt, Donnarumma and, more recently, Haaland. The magazine “Forbes” estimated in 2020 that he was the businessman who received the highest amounts for each trade in the market, surpassing even Jorge Mendes, another super-agent.

Amid the power and built wealth, Raiola also created a bad reputation in several clubs. Legendary Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson even called the Italian a “bag of s…” when talking about Paul Pogba’s departure from the club to Juventus. In his autobiography, he reiterated the criticism, saying that he doesn’t like a few agents in football, among them Mino Raiola.

In recent months, Raiola has focused on the future of two of his stars: Pogba and Haaland. The Frenchman is in the final stretch of his contract with Manchester United and should not renew his contract. The Norwegian, in turn, is tipped to star in one of the most expensive transfers in history, being coveted by several giants on the continent.

In one of his last interviews, Raiola listed Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona as possible targets for the attacker.

List of the main athletes who have been clients of Mino Raiola: