Equatorial will rip the skin off of Alagoas

The announcement of the increase in the price of electricity in May, 19.88%, is astonishing for any citizen.

Objectively: Equatorial is going to take the skin out of Alagoas.

Now you will say: but the increase – it is no longer a readjustment – ​​was authorized by the National Electric Energy Agency, Aneel.

I will tell you, however: regulatory agencies are an American creation. The “capture” came next – that is, they became the protective cover of the companies they were supposed to supervise.

Here in Brazil, such agencies gained strength during the FHC government, under the argument that it was necessary to deflate the Brazilian State.

Then, they started to swell the private pockets of those inspected – ligeirinho.

The increase in energy now, or the legally authorized skinning of the Alagoan consumer, is the sequence of other “interventions” in the pockets of ordinary citizens and companies: 9.85% in 2020; and 8.62% in 2021.

And it arrives right after the additional fee is charged, another excrescence. Forget, therefore, the principle of reasonable tariffs.

“It is to call the police and the doctor”, as Chico Buarque once sang. But, in fact, it is a tribute to those who defend the private monopoly – and this is the case – of essential goods such as energy and water (natural monopolies). In practice it is like that.

Was the couple bad?

BRK has already established itself in our territory following the same “market logic”: the people who go pick themselves up and get money to pay the bill, if not…

Equatorial – which had a profit of R$ 1.9 billion in 2021 – is extracting, with the dagger of legality, the financial guts of the local consumer.

Let us recall a joke by Umberto Eco, in the great Number Zero, in an analogy to the switch from public monopoly to private monopoly.

A baritone was singing in the packed theater. Not enduring the boos of the audience, he decided to leave the stage, but before he warned:

– You’ll see the tenor coming.

For us, the tenor has arrived.

What does Equatorial say:

Informative Note: Alagoas Tariff Adjustment – 2022

Equatorial Alagoas informs that this Tuesday (26), the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) approved the 2022 tariff readjustment for Alagoas customers, with an average effect of 19.88% for the

consumer. The new tariffs will come into effect as of May 3 and are part of a process conducted by Aneel, the agency responsible for annually defining and keeping updated the value of tariffs for electricity concessionaires in all states of the federation.

The items that most impacted the correction were electricity sector charges, high inflation rates and energy purchase costs, especially during water shortages. During this period, it was necessary to activate thermoelectric plants, which generate energy from more expensive sources, such as oil, mineral coal and natural gas.

According to Aneel, the combination of the readjustment with the end of the water scarcity collection will result in an average tariff effect of approximately -2% for consumers who paid the water scarcity flag, which ended on April 16 this year.

It is worth mentioning that, of the adjusted percentage, only 3.46% remains with the distributor Equatorial Alagoas to operate and maintain the entire electrical system in the state and make the necessary investments to improve the electrical network. The sectorial charges take 14.73%, transport -2.64% and 4.33% go to the purchase of energy.

Check below the new indexes defined by the Agency

captive consumers

Low voltage High voltage Medium effect for the consumer

20.13% 19.24% 19.88%