Even with higher collections, São Paulo has a debt of R$ 740 MI; Casares disputes value

During the afternoon of this Wednesday (27), São Paulo released the club’s most recent financial statement, which fans have been waiting for. In the document, Tricolor do Morumbi recorded, during the year 2021, a debt of R$ 642 million. This value, however, generates discussions and disagreements from different parties. Still, according to the balance sheet itself, debt has increased by 10.5% since 2020.

On the other hand, according to the economist and partner at the Convocados consultancy, César Grafietti, in contact with Globo Esporte, the São Paulo debt is, in fact, R$ 739 million. The increase in this value occurs because, according to him, the club calculates the debt taking into account all liabilities, but excluding assets. This is not necessarily a wrong practice, but it is not the usual model.

Led by President Julio Casares, São Paulo contests this figure and sticks to what is published in the balance sheet. In 2020, the debt was BRL 574 million. What makes the fans strange is that, on the other hand, revenue also increased in the same period. Total revenues were R$465 million, compared to R$358 million in the previous year. Expenses, however, have increased.

Also according to the balance sheet released by the club, São Paulo also paid R$ 82 million in debts to third parties, such as businessmen. Some of the cases raised involved the economic rights of players such as Tiago Volpi, Pablo, Kaká, who had been racing since 2014, and even the intermediation of the sale of Antony to Ajax, from the Netherlands. In addition, Tricolor spent R$ 49 million on the purchase of athletes.