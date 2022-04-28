Everything you need to know about the controversial Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

Amber Heard , 36, and Johnny Depp, 58, have been in “the mouths of the world” in recent days. The actress is being sued by her ex-husband for defamation and the trial has been followed by thousands of people, through the Court TV channel, with the proper authorization of the judge, being already one of the most mediatic ever.

The new “chapter” of this story, since the “duel” between the ex-couple began a few years ago, is due to the fact that Amber Heard signed an opinion article in the newspaper “ The Washington Post “, in 2018, in which he reported the alleged experience as a victim of domestic violence.

The name of Johnny Depp was not mentioned in the text, but the actor’s lawyers have no doubt that the accusations refer to him, and that this has been detrimental to the performer’s career.

For example, according to what was advanced by the international press, Christian Carino, the couple’s former agent, who works for the Creative Arts Agency, will have revealed, in a video that appears in the process, that the actor was removed from the “Piratas of the Caribbean” because of the aforementioned accusations by the actress.

“My opinion is that it was related to the accusations made by Amber”, he will have shot, adding that, although Disney has never explicitly indicated this reason, it was “understood”.

Although, Amber Heard not limited to this article alone. Before, she had already publicly accused her ex-husband of having assaulted and strangled her.

But, as the saying goes, a “coin has two faces” and, in Johnny Depp’s version, such assaults never happened. The actor has also shown evidence (videos, recordings and testimonies) in court, which support the theory that he may be the victim.

Tara Roberts, who has managed, for the past 15 years, a private island that Johnny Depp has in the Bahamas, was one of the people interviewed, recounting an argument she witnessed between the former couple.

“Amber told him that he was a failed actor, that he would die like an old man, alone” will have revealed Tara Roberts, according to what was described by several North American media.

The actor’s employee also mentioned that the actress was yelling at Johnny Depp, grabbing him and trying to take him back home. For this reason, and afraid of what could happen, the witness said that she took the artist to the kitchen, applying ice to his nose, because he was injured.

The one who played “Jack Sparrow” in “Pirates of the Caribbean” also accused his ex-wife of feeling the need for violence, of having refused a “peaceful solution” and of having changed her personality for about a year and halfway after they started dating.

In this process, the actor demands compensation of 50 million dollars (the equivalent of 46 million euros) from the artist. However, the interpreter is not alone when it comes to claiming compensation. The ex-wife alleges that the actor, together with his lawyers, made false accusations, with the main objective of not only attacking her, but also destroying her career. That said, Amber Heard demands a sum of around 92 million euros.

The trial, which began on April 11, and which takes place in Fairfox court, in the state of Virginia, has already four sessions. Amber Heard, who has not yet spoken, should be heard by the US justice on Monday, the 2nd. It is estimated that the verdict will be known within four weeks.

It is recalled that the ex-couple met on the recordings of the movie “O Diário a Rum”, in 2009, where they formed, precisely, a romantic couple. They started dating in 2012 and got married in 2015. However, their marriage only lasted 15 months.

Later, in 2017, Amber Heard dated businessman Elon Musk for about a year. In 2021, using a surrogate, the actress gave birth to Oonagh Paige Heard.

Among Johnny Depp’s most media relations are Vanessa Paradis, with whom he was married between 1998 and 2012, – and with whom he has two children, Lily-Rose Depp, 22, and John “Jack” Christopher Depp III, 20. -, and Winona Ryder, with whom he dated in the early 90s. Angelina Jolie, Keira Knightley and Marion Cotillard are other names that have been advanced, over the years, as possible girlfriends of the American celebrity. However, these relationships were never confirmed.

The international press revealed that, after the end of the (troubled) marriage with Amber Heard, the actor dated the German model Sophie Hermann, 24 years his junior.

See, now, the photos of the trial, in the image gallery!