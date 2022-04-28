Ex-Grey’s Anatomy Boosts The Walking Dead Series About Negan and Maggie

Advertising Could not load ad

The actor Gaius Charlesresident surgeon Shane Ross on Grey’s Anatomy, has been cast in the series Isle of the Dead, The Walking Dead’s pup attraction that will follow in the footsteps of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). The plot will be set in a post-apocalyptic New York filled with zombies.

According to Deadline, Gaius Charles will play Izaak, a confident boy, cruel and obstinate in pursuing what he believes to be fair. He has a personality that mixes humor with doses of terror. Considered a family man, Izaak is dedicated to building a safe world for his wife and daughters.

Continues after advertising Could not load ad

Still according to the character’s synopsis, Izaak traced a journey that reveals loss that haunts him constantly. He has resilience and demonstrates to be patient.

Isle of the Dead will have six episodes and is expected to premiere in 2023. Eli Jorné, writer and executive producer of The Walking Dead, will serve as showrunner. Scott M. Gimple, the head of content for the entire Walking Dead universe, is also on the executive producer team, as is the lead duo (Morgan and Lauren).

Career of Gaius Charles

At 38, the New Yorker Gaius Charles was revealed by the Friday Night Lights series (2006-2011), playing running back Brian “Smash” Williams, high school football star.

Between 2012 and 2014, the actor scored an important stint on Grey’s Anatomy (seasons nine and ten). He played resident surgeon Shane Ross, who wanted to be the new Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). The dream ended up frustrated and he approached Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), even having sex with her.

In the medical drama story, Ross is alive. He left Seattle to accompany Cristina in Zurich, Switzerland, so he could learn more from her while working at the Klausman Institute for Medical Research hospital.

Gaius Charles’ curriculum also includes participation in series such as Aquarius (2015-2016), Taken (2017-2018) and Deus Me Adicionar (2018-2020). ⬩