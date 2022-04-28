Eye mask: 13 options that eliminate puffiness and moisturize the region – Vogue

+



Anitta (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

in the last few hours, anita appeared on her social networks celebrating that she found a space in her schedule to hold a day of beauty. In the video, the Brazilian singer says that she would love it if these moments were recurring and took the opportunity to do a hydration in the eye area.

The “eye pads” or “eye patches”, also known as eye masks, are a reduced version of the disposable moisturizing masks, which we already know, and cover the entire face in a fabric soaked with actives.

In addition to being charming for the selfie, this product promises to revitalize this delicate area of ​​the face, giving freshness, eliminating puffiness, smoothing dark circles, improving the appearance of wrinkles, hydrating and consequently increasing the duration of makeup and absorption of other actives. Although they are not intended for daily use, it is worth betting on skin preparation for events and special occasions.

Hailey BieberChrissy TeigenJessica AlbaVictoria BeckhamKaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford are among some of the celebrities who have appeared on social media using and approving the treatment.

Skincare Kit – 4 Serum Facial Masks + Facial Massager + Eye Mask + Lip Mask (7 Products) (Photo: Reproduction/ Amazon)

Skincare Kit with 7 Products: 4 Serum Facial Masks + Facial Massager + Eye Mask + Lip Mask – Buy at this link

Oceane (Photo: Reproduction)

Hydro Gel Eye Masks, Oceane: with hyaluronic acid – Buy at this link

Watermelon Eye Mask, Océane: moistened with watermelon extract and other ingredients that help nourish the skin Buy at this link

Cucumber Eye Mask, Océane: Cucumber-shaped pad that reduces dark circles and eye puffiness Buy at this link

Mask (Photo: Reproduction)

Collagen eye mask, Dioche: Eye mask with plant extracts, rich in moisture and nutrients to nourish the skin around the eyes – Buy at this link

Eye Gel Mask, Océane: On the one hand, it has super soft fabric, which offers comfort when using; on the other, gel spheres, which make it possible to use the cold or hot mask – Buy at this link

All (Photo: Reproduction)

Face Mask for Dark Circles, Belliz: With gold and acetyl tetrapeptide – Buy at this link

Eye Mask Hydra Bomb Coconut Water, Garnier: With Coconut Water + Hyaluronic Acid – Buy at this link

Tropical Eye Patch Acai Berry, Blink Lab: reduces fine lines and signs of tiredness – Buy at this link

Greens (Photo: Reproduction)

Eye mask with 60 pieces: with seaweed extract to moisturize and reduce dark circles – Buy at this link

Eye Area Gel Mask, Kiss New York Professional – Buy from this link

Eye Warming Mask, 4 units, Océane (Photo: Reproduction / Amazon)

Eye Warming Mask, 4 pcs, Ocean – Buy from this link

