Face care registers growth in procedures above the industry average

The face that was hidden for so long due to the covid-19 pandemic gained greater prominence after the release of the masks. Procedures to treat wrinkles, blemishes and sagging and increase the lips, for example, have seen an increase in searches in recent months.

for the dermatologist Ana Carolina Tardinthis growth is due to patients’ desire to return to the “old normal” with renewed beauty.

Still according to her, one of the most sought after procedures is the famous lip filler. Having lips like those of the Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie is the dream of many people. Hidden for more than two years, many people want to show new lips.

“Without the mask, the lips are in evidence again and the lip filler with hyaluronic acid is a procedure performed with a needle or cannula with the purpose of outlining the contour, increasing the volume or even projecting them. But it is important to respect the anatomy of the mouth for a natural result”, explains the specialist.

Anyone who thinks that only lip filling has been gaining prominence is wrong. The dermatologist listed some of the most sought after procedures during this new post-pandemic phase. She check it out:

>>Microfocused ultrasound<<

It is a non-invasive procedure, which uses modern technology that aims to treat mild to moderate facial sagging, preventing the signs of time, lifting the eyebrows, defining the best angle of the jaw and repositioning the cheekbones. “The treatment penetrates deeply, reaching the layers of the skin, fat and even the musculature, promoting the contraction of these layers and the production of new collagen fibers. The natural result leaves patients looking younger and with healthy skin”, says Ana Carolina.

>>Collagen Biostimulators<<

According to the specialist, the procedure aims to stimulate collagen in a deep way, causing a progressive rejuvenating effect. “The most used are calcium hydroxyapatite, polylactic acid and polycaprolactone, which can last up to 4 years. These products provoke a slight inflammatory reaction in the dermis, causing the cells responsible for collagen production, the fibroblasts, to be activated and produce new fibers that support the skin”.

>>Fractional laser<<

The fractional laser treats fine wrinkles, enlarged pores, acne scars and blemishes using waves with 2940nm.

These waves reach the deepest layers of the skin, increasing collagen production and offering the patient a youthful appearance in a natural way. “In addition to the face, it is also possible to perform CO2 laser treatment in some areas of the body, such as the neck, chest and hands, for patients who seek to rejuvenate these areas”, says Ana Carolina.

>>Botulinum toxin<<

Ideal for treating and preventing wrinkles, botulinum toxin is unbeatable in its role. According to the dermatologist, the mechanism of action acts directly on the muscle. “When we do some facial movement, the skin follows this back and forth movement. Over time, especially from the age of 30, the skin can “go and not come back” with this movement, with expression wrinkles appearing over time, such as the famous “crow’s feet” when a person smiles, for example. . The purpose of botulinum toxin is to prevent this muscle from making this movement of skin contraction, causing the wrinkle to be softened”, explains the doctor.

Therefore, the toxin is indicated for the so-called dynamic wrinkles, those caused by vices of expression. The application takes place in regions such as: between the eyebrows, forehead, around the eyes. Neck and mouth can also be indicated. In addition to expression wrinkles, it is also possible to lift the tip of the nose and raise the eyebrows with the treatment, for example.

>>Peelings<<

There are several types of peelings and only after the medical evaluation of the patient’s profile and clinical conditions will the most suitable for that need be indicated. The retinoic acid peeling, as well as the ATA trichloroacetic acid peeling, may be indicated, as they promote significant improvement in the spots and texture of the skin.