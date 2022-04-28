Sports

Fagner equals half and returns to being Corinthians’ assists leader in 2022; see list

Right-back Fagner completed a historic milestone on Tuesday, but he also had other feats to call his own in the 2-0 win over Boca Juniors at the Neo Química Arena. With the pass for Corinthians’ first goal, scored by Maycon, he now shares the lead among the names with the most assists in the season.

The defender, who was already a leader in the category among Corinthians in the 2016 and 2020 seasons, reached four goal passes in the year. He provided assists for Paulinho’s goals against Mirassol and Ponte Preta, and for Adson’s, also against Ponte Preta.

He shares the post with Giuliano, a midfielder who has been used a little less this season, but who also appears as one of the main black-and-white waiters. Right behind come Róger Guedes and Willian, both with three assists.

Fagner had played for just 45 minutes in the three matches before the match against Boca Juniors, but now he should be a more present figure in the team. His suspension for Brazilian matches has ended.

It is worth remembering that the duel marked the 401st time that Fagner and Cássio entered a Corinthians match together, making them the duo that most often played in the white shirt in history.

Athletes with the most assists for Corinthians in 2022

1 – Giuliano – 4 assists
Fagner – 4 assists
3 – William – 3 assists
Roger Guedes – 3 assists
5 – Renato Augusto – 2 assists

