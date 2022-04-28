Fan who denounced racism rebels with the release of Argentine and says: “I was treated like an animal by Corinthians” | Corinthians

In an interview with gethe 23-year-old man, who is black, gave his account of what happened at Neo Química Arena and also at the Department of Strategic Police Operations (DOPE).

– If I say that he would be released in front of me, you won’t believe it. As soon as we arrived at the DOPE, the people from the Argentine consulate also arrived, and they made a big fuss. The man was not released immediately because the guys didn’t have R$ 3 thousand in sight. They gave a part in cash and went to withdraw the rest. I was disgusted, I was on the guy’s side. He didn’t stay in a cell. What irritated me the most was that when I went to the stand he was not a defendant. His situation was resolved, and mine was not. – he said.

– I want to clarify that I was not the victim, but one of the witnesses. And Corinthians didn’t give me any support. The ones who supported me were the Shock police, who offered me water, a chair, they treated me very well. I was not treated like an animal by the Police, I was treated like an animal by Corinthians. The club took my name, their lawyer was there, yes, but he didn’t talk to me at any time, at no time did he arrive and say “if you need support, we’ll go there” – completes the Corinthians fan.

Corinthians expressed itself through an official note. Check it out in full below.

Read below the interview with Felipe Nascimento Palma Cruz, responsible for denouncing the racist gestures of the Boca Juniors fan:

ge: First, I would like you to explain in detail where you were in the Arena and when you noticed the Boca fan’s racist gestures.

Philip: “I was in the Lower East sector, on the side of their crowd, right in the glass part. I was between one of the flags that are there on the glass. I arrived at 7:40 pm and around 8:20 pm, 8:30 pm this gentleman started making a monkey gesture. In the footage you can see him and a woman, the two made (gestures), were doing it as if it were the most normal thing in the world. And we hinted that it was wrong, and she stopped, she just made fun of it. But she was also in the wrong.

Did you do that footage?

– It wasn’t me who filmed it. When he started doing it (the gesture), I couldn’t believe it, there were very few Boca fans. We knew they were going to do this, but not so soon, not even that we could identify him. There were only white fans down there (in the Lower East sector), I had a Bolivian friend of mine, but he’s not black. The only black people there were me and the boy who filmed it.

From there, what did you do?

– First, we tried to talk to someone from the club, some security. It’s even good to say: the security guards saw them imitating monkeys. A girl jumped into the field to call security and was arrested. Okay, what she did was wrong, but no more so than racism. When we managed to talk to the police officers in Choque, the officer called one of his superiors, and the police immediately wanted to help us. I thought they were going to take the fan out at the end, not at halftime.

– As soon as the first half ended, I sat down, rested a little and saw a crowd. In this one, I got up and saw that it was the Shock cops coming down and looking for a fan to testify. I had already seen the footage. As there was only me in black, there was no way to go back. The guy who filmed asked me to go, and I said: “Of course”. There, by consensus, I chose to go, I went with a friend.

Did you end up not even watching the second half?

– To say that I didn’t see the second half, I took my cell phone, and Captain Matheus put us in the field, near the corner flag, in the north. I managed to see the second goal of Corinthians.

And after the game?

– Then we had to go to the DOPE, because the Jecrim (Special Criminal Court) only judged crimes with a two-year detention forecast. We were even moved in the same vehicle as the Argentine, only he was in the “sty” and I was in the front. I stayed at the police station until 3:15, 3:20. This element was released 4h or so.

Why do you say you were treated like an animal by the Corinthians?

“It’s just that the police treated me very well. Captain Matheus told me: “Look, I gave your name to the Corinthians lawyer”. But nobody came to me, that’s what made me the most angry. In Jecrim, the police treated us with the greatest politeness, offered us water, told us to sit down, treated us as citizens of the best quality, you know? On the other hand, Corinthians did not even say: “Do you have water to drink? Do you have a ticket to return? How are they going to get back from Barra Funda? Are you hungry?” Anything! Do you think that in a game like that, Duilio (Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians) was not there? Alessandro and Roberto de Andrade (members of the club’s football department) or a lawyer? It’s not possible!

– I don’t want anything from them, I’ll never stop being a Corinthians fan. They do not represent Corinthians. I love the club, not them.

And how did you get home at dawn?

– I have to thank Captain Matheus again. The team he sent took us from Barra Funda to their home in Jardim da Conquista, in São Mateus. There was no way I could get home and my friend would go to work early.

Check out the official note from Corinthians:

Regarding the operation carried out last Tuesday (26) in case of racial injury committed by a Boca Juniors fan at Neo Química Arena, Sport Club Corinthians Paulista clarifies that:

1) Corinthians followed and monitored the entire situation in real time with the game’s police commander. The club was aware of everything that was being done with Corinthians fans who, on their own initiative, decided to help and file a complaint.

2) Corinthians sent a lawyer to the Jecrim (Special Criminal Court) of Neo Química Arena at the time of the occurrence. At that moment, according to information from the PM, the fans followed the match on the edge of the field while the necessary procedures were forwarded.

3) Corinthians’ lawyer verified that the proceedings were conducted by the Military Police and that the witnesses did not need legal support – since they were witnesses, not accused parties.

4) The continuation of the process was conducted by the Military Police. Corinthians continued to monitor the movements, working together with the PM. It is worth mentioning that the Neo Química Arena monitoring system allowed the identification of the Argentine fan.

5) Later, a third Corinthians fan came forward and volunteered to also be a witness. All then went to the Department of Strategic Police Operations – this third fan, in their own vehicle.

6) The fans received all the support throughout the operation, which Corinthians followed until the end, in the early hours of Wednesday (27), in constant contact with the PM. The two fans who first made the complaint were taken to their homes by the Military Police.

7) Corinthians regrets that the reports already published on the subject have not sought the club about everything that was and will be done with respect to the three fans.

