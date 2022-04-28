Fast and Furious 10 is losing a fortune a day

Fast & Furious 10 recently lost its director. Justin Lin, who worked on five films in the franchise, has left the direction of the tenth iteration, which is taking a heavy toll on the studio.

Variety revealed that the film, which is currently on hold until a replacement is found, could be losing between $600,000 and $1 million a day.

The reason behind Lin’s departure was not revealed. The director seems to want to let it be understood that the decision came from him, but there is no way to know at this point what the truth is.

‎”With Universal’s support, I have made the difficult decision to step down from directing Fast & Furious 10‎‎ while remaining as producer,” Lin wrote in a statement announcing his departure.

“Over 10 years and five movies, we’ve managed to shoot the best actors, the best stunts and the best car chases. On a personal note, as the son of Asian immigrants, I am proud to help build the most diverse franchise in film history. I will be forever grateful to the incredible cast, crew and studio for their support and for welcoming me into the Fast & Furious family.”

Replacement has not yet been revealed.

Fast and Furious 10 will feature several new additions to its cast, such as Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel).

Fast & Furious 10 hits theaters on May 19, 2023.