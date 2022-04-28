Federal Lottery 5658: prize of R$ 500 thousand can you buy an apartment on the beach? (4/27)

João Pessoa, April 27, by Alessandra Martins – Who wants to win R$ 500 thousand? Today there’s another draw from Federal lottery, contest 5658. Qthursday the 5658 contest draws the main prize of BRL 500 thousand. Check out the winning tickets today:

023169 019090 041382 076321 016157

Until 17:00 it is possible to purchase your ticket or fraction in one of the lottery houses. In addition, you can follow all the information here in the session lotteriesof Prime diary.

Therefore, to bet on the contests of Federal lottery just use the Caixa online lotteries, Lottery Houses and Accredited Lotteries. It is the easiest lottery to play, just need to buy a ticket or fraction. Takes the main prize, who has his winning ticket.

THE Cashier performs sweepstakes Federal lottery, twice a week, Wednesday and Saturday. THE Federal lottery it’s easy to play and also easy to win, and every week, it’s possible to win a big prize. Nonetheless, today’s prize, can you buy an apartment on the beach?

Brazil has an extensive coastline and if we consider a capital in the northeast, like João Pessoa, it is possible to buy an apartment by the bar with the value of R$ 500 thousand, where there are many 2 bedroom apartments with prices between 350 to 550 thousand. To find out more, just contact real estate agents in the region.

The amount to be invested to acquire a ticket costs between R$4.5 and R$45.00. However, you can choose to purchase only part of the ticket or also purchase multiple tickets. Therefore, gwin prizes, hitting the thousand, the hundred and the ten.

Federal Lottery 5658: how to receive the prize?

The procedure for receiving an award from the Cash Lotteries, it’s simple, just go to any lottery shop in case of prizes lower than R$ 1,903.98. However, to receive higher values, it is necessary to go to a Caixa branch.

In conclusion, to receive the award from the Federal Lottery 5658, it is only necessary to present proof of original identity with CPF or CPF and RG and receipt of the winning bet. Within up to 5 working days of the award request, you will receive it in your account.

