Federal revenue jumps 11% and reaches R$ 548 billion in the 1st quarter – News

The federal government’s collection reached R$ 164.147 billion in March, an increase of 8.7% compared to February, according to information released this Thursday (28) by the Federal Revenue Service.

With the increase, collections total R$ 556.768 billion in the first quarter. Discounting inflation, the amount collected by the government in the period totals R$ 548.132 billion, a result 11.08% higher than that recorded in the same period last year, which corresponds to the best collection performance since 2000.

In the annual comparison, the March result corresponds to a real increase of 6.92%. This is the highest collection for the month in the historical series of the Revenue adjusted for inflation, which began in 1995.

According to the Tax Authorities, the increase observed in the period can be explained mainly by the growth in collections, especially IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax) and CSLL (Social Contribution on Profit). Without considering the atypical payments, there would be a real growth of 8.1% in the collection in the period.





In March, IRPJ and CSLL totaled a collection of R$ 34.158 million, with a real growth of 24.73%. This performance is explained by the increase of 35.5% in the collection of the monthly estimate and of 27.43% in the collection of the annual adjustment statement.

In the quarter, corporate tax and contributions on net income totaled R$147.026 million, a real increase of 22.9%. The performance is explained by the real increases of 84.42% in the collection related to the tax adjustment declaration and of 14.97% in the collection of the monthly estimate.



The tax authorities emphasize, however, that it is important to note that there were atypical payments of approximately R$ 3 billion by companies linked to the commodities sector (raw materials with international quotations).

The IRRF – Income from Work had a collection of R$ 16.059 million, with a real increase (above inflation) of 17.99%. This result can be explained by the real increases of 5.8% in the collection of the item “Income from Salaried Work”, 98.61% in the collection of the item “Participation in Profits or Results – PLR” and of 29.80% in the collection of the item “Retirement of the General Regime or Public Servants”.

The Social Security Revenue had a collection of R$ 42.417 million, with a real increase of 3.99%. This result can be explained by the increase in the salary mass through the creation of jobs and the real increase of 27% in the collection of Simples Nacional in relation to March 2021.



