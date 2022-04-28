Federal Revenue opens consultation on residual refund lot

This Monday (25), the Federal Revenue opened the consultation of the residual lot of income tax refund of April 2022. This lot includes residual refunds from previous years.

At the April 29, the bank credit will be made to 210,153 taxpayers. The total amount will be BRL 180,556,530.18. Of this total, R$ 72,376,567.04 refers to the amount of taxpayers who have legal priority, as follows:

3,188 elderly taxpayers over 80 years old;

25,119 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old;

2,295 taxpayers with any mental or physical disability or serious illness; and

9,203 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching.

In addition, 170,448 non-priority taxpayers will be granted bank credit.

How to consult the residual lot of income tax refund

To check if the refund is available, the taxpayer needs to access the IRS page, clicking on “My Income Tax” and then on “Consult the Refund”. The Federal Revenue also provides an application for smartphones and tablets for consultation.

The Federal Revenue website also provides guidelines and service delivery channels, enabling a simplified consultation or a complete consultation of the declaration status, through the processing extract, accessed on the e-CAC portal.

If the citizen identifies any pending in the declaration, there is the possibility of rectifying the document. In this case, the person will correct any information that is wrong.

Payment of the Income Tax refund

The refund payment is made directly into the bank account indicated in the IRPF statement. If, for some reason, the credit is not made (if the account has been deactivated, for example), the money will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this situation, the taxpayer may reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal, or by calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capital cities), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (phone special for the hearing impaired).

If the person does not redeem the refund money within one year, it will be necessary to apply through the e-CAC portal, accessing the Declarations and Statements menu > My Income Tax and entering “Request a refund not redeemed in the banking network“.

