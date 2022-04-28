FGTS: see how to receive the withdrawal of R$1 thousand

Recently, the Federal Government authorized a withdrawal of up to BRL 1 thousand for more than 40 million workers. The amounts released come from the Severance Indemnity Fund itself (FGTS) of each citizen.

The intention is to help workers pay their debts in the face of the country’s current economic crisis. In addition, the amounts redeemed should boost and move the Brazilian market.

Withdrawal of up to BRL 1 thousand

The extraordinary withdrawal is being granted to workers who have a balance available in their active and inactive accounts of the FGTS. The redemption amount will be limited to R$ 1 thousand, even if the account balance is higher.

In cases where the FGTS balance is lower, the worker may redeem a proportional amount. However, it is important to note that withdrawal is not mandatory. That is, it is up to the citizen to decide whether or not to join the modality.

The releases started on April 20th and are taking place according to the worker’s month of birth. So far, 4 million Brazilians born in January have the money available for withdrawal. The distribution will take place until June 15th.

FGTS consultation

It is important to emphasize that the worker does not need to request the new emergency withdrawal of the FGTS. This is because the money from the fund is automatically sent to a digital savings account at Caixa Tem, which is opened by Caixa Econômica Federal on behalf of the citizen.

With regard to consultation, the most practical way is through the FGTS application. Just download the platform, available for Android and iOS and inform the CPF. Once this is done, it will be possible to check the balance of the accounts and find out the amount of the extraordinary withdrawal. However, if you prefer, the worker can still make the consultation through the official website of Caixa.

FGTS

THE FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) is a kind of reserve for the worker. It is provided for in contracts signed based on the CLT, that is, for workers with a formal contract.

Each month, the company deposits 8% of the employee’s salary and the money can only be withdrawn in case of dismissal without just cause. In case of dismissal with just cause or resignation by the employee, the money will remain in the fund, but cannot be moved.

Other possibilities to have access to the money are financing a house or joining the “Aniversary Loot” modality. The modality of the right to annual withdrawals of specific values, however in case of dismissal the worker will not be able to withdraw the entire value of the fund deposited by the company.

Upon request, the minimum time of stay in the Anniversary Loot modality is two years.