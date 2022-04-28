Film that brings together Christian Bale and Margot Robbie gets first photo







Photo: Publicity / Disney / Modern Popcorn

Disney has revealed the first image of “Amsterdam”, the new film by David O. Russell, nominated for Oscars for “The Wrestler” (2010), “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012) and “American Hustle” (2013). The disclosure came after a promotional video of the 20th Century Studios production was shown to participants at CinemaCon, an event in the US film market, which takes place in Las Vegas.

The photo features Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”), Margot Robbie (“The Suicide Squad”) and John David Washington (“Tenet”) with a period look.

But the cast has many other famous names.

The director, who has not directed a feature since “Joy: The Name of Success”, released in 2015, has gathered a true constellation of stars for his return to theaters, which includes even the singer Taylor Swift (“Cats”), in addition to Robert De Niro (“The Irishman”), Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”), Zoe Saldana (“Avengers: Endgame”), Rami Malek (“No Time To Die”), Chris Rock (“Spiral”) – The Legacy of Saw”), Alessandro Nivola (“The Many Saints of Newark”), Andrea Riseborough (“Oblivion”), Matthias Schoenaerts (“The Old Guard”), Michael Shannon (“The Shape of Water”), Mike Myers (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) and Timothy Olyphant (“Justified”).

Set in the 1930s, the film follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.

The premiere was scheduled for November 4 in the US.