Film with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum gets a preview

THE Paramount Pictures released this Thursday (16) the first preview of the comedy Lost City. starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatumthe video also features the duo of stars presenting the trailer — check it out above (with subtitles in Portuguese).

Described as a new All for an Emerald, Lost City follows a reclusive novelist (Bullock) who was sure nothing would be worse than touring her newest book with the model (Channing) who illustrates the cover. The author soon changes her mind once both are wiped off the map after a kidnapping attempt that takes them into a jungle.

THE paramount also revealed the official poster of the long, see:

In addition to the duo, the cast is also made up of Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt — whose participation was only revealed during the release of the first images of the feature.

The comedy is directed by the brothers Adam and Aaron Nee (both of Band of Robbers). Bullock also produces the attraction, written by Dana Fox (Cruella), Seth Gordon (Pixels – The Movie) and Liza Chasin (In Escape Rhythm).

Lost City debut in March 24, 2022 in Brazil.