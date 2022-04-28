Final Fantasy creator in disbelief with new €11,000 FF6 statue

Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi added his voice to the disbelievers with the €11,000 Final Fantasy 6 statue presented by Square Enix.

The new Masterline figure features Terra from Final Fantasy 6 in Magitek armor and is an iconic image for fans of the company’s classic.

Via Twitter (thanks Kotaku), Sakaguchi addressed Square Enix saying “isn’t this too much? How are you Square Enix?”

The Masterline line is designed for the world’s most serious collectors and started with several statues and NieR, to celebrate the game’s 10th anniversary. While this statue of Earth is absolutely spectacular, the price is unbelievable.

Created under the supervision of Yoshitaka Amano, the statue is described as impressive by himself, “it’s like the world of fiction has come true. You’ll understand what I’m saying as soon as you see it in person. I hope you have the opportunity to do so. one day,” says Amano in the video below.

After the handmade Kingdom Hearts cups that sold for more than 500 euros, we now have a statue that costs more than 11 thousand euros from Square Enix.