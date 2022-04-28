Technology

Final Fantasy creator in disbelief with new €11,000 FF6 statue

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius13 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi added his voice to the disbelievers with the €11,000 Final Fantasy 6 statue presented by Square Enix.

The new Masterline figure features Terra from Final Fantasy 6 in Magitek armor and is an iconic image for fans of the company’s classic.

Via Twitter (thanks Kotaku), Sakaguchi addressed Square Enix saying “isn’t this too much? How are you Square Enix?”

The Masterline line is designed for the world’s most serious collectors and started with several statues and NieR, to celebrate the game’s 10th anniversary. While this statue of Earth is absolutely spectacular, the price is unbelievable.

Created under the supervision of Yoshitaka Amano, the statue is described as impressive by himself, “it’s like the world of fiction has come true. You’ll understand what I’m saying as soon as you see it in person. I hope you have the opportunity to do so. one day,” says Amano in the video below.

After the handmade Kingdom Hearts cups that sold for more than 500 euros, we now have a statue that costs more than 11 thousand euros from Square Enix.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius13 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Elden Ring: You saw George RR Martin’s initials and didn’t even notice

March 15, 2022

Xbox Game Pass: Streets of Rage 4 and three other games will be removed soon

1 week ago

Hogwarts Legacy Announced for Switch, Coming in 2022

March 18, 2022

Unity’s Tech Demo is a true vision of the future

March 22, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button