Final Fantasy Statue Costs “Only” $11,000

Square Enix has unveiled a beautiful and gigantic statue of Final Fantasy VI, launched in 1994… which costs US$ 11 thousand (or R$ 55 thousand, in direct conversion). It is already available for pre-sale on the internet for almost US$ 14,000 (about R$ 70,000). If you were surprised, know that you’re not alone: ​​even series creator Hironobu Sakaguchi was shocked by the value.

“Isn’t that a little too much?” Sakaguchi posted on Twitter. “Are you okay, Square Enix?” he asked. He was responsible for the direction of the RPG until 2003, when he left the company to found his own studio, Mistwalker, creator of games like blue dragon and fantasizing.

“And not.
Even compared to the cost of creating dioramas for Fantasian.
Isn’t that a little too much?
Are you okay, Square-Enix?”

The statue is a 1/6 scale replica of the heroine of Final Fantasy VI, Terra Branford, on top of Magitek armor. Only 600 units will be produced, and 150 of them will be sold in Japan alone. The release is scheduled for July 28, 2023.

The company released a video showing the statue. In it, artist Yoshitaka Amano appears side by side with the model, and gives his impressions of the work. “It’s like a fictional world has come true,” he said. The statue is gigantic and full of details. Watch (English subtitles):

Square, get three of those statues down for me! On PIX, please.

