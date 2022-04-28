Final of CBLOL 2022 is among the five most watched in the world | lol

The 1st Split of the 2022 Brazilian League of Legends Championship (CBLOL) is among the five most watched regional tournaments of the season, with a peak of 306.1 thousand simultaneous viewers in the online broadcasts of the confrontation between RED Canids Kalunga and paiN Gaming, held in April 23. The LCK, the South Korean league, leads the ranking. The data is from the Esports Charts website and does not consider Chinese streaming platforms.

1 of 1 PaiN Gaming fans in the final of the 1st Split of CBLOL 2022 — Photo: Riot Games PaiN Gaming fans in the final of the 1st Split of CBLOL 2022 — Photo: Riot Games

According to Esports Charts, the decision of the 1st Split of CBLOL 2022, won by RED Canids 3-2, reached a peak of 306.1 thousand simultaneous viewers in online broadcasts. It is the fourth highest number in the ranking, which does not consider Chinese streaming platforms.

The championship recorded a slight drop in the maximum number of simultaneous spectators compared to the final of the 1st Split of 2021, which peaked at 416 thousand people watching the duel between paiN and Vorax.

The LCK Spring 2022 final was by far the most watched of all regional championships. The showdown between T1 and Gen.G reached a peak of over 1.3 million concurrent viewers, a LoL record for the year to date.

Next in the rankings are the finals of the LEC, the European league, with 723,100 spectators, and the LCS, of North America, with 387,100 spectators. As Esports Charts does not consider broadcasts in China, LPL, the Chinese competition, appears only in 5th place on the list, with 212,800 views, much less than it actually had, since China is LoL’s biggest market. in the world, due to the population of that country and the popularity of the game there.

Peak concurrent viewers at regional LoL tournaments turns on audience peak LCK (South Korea) 1.37 million LEC (Europe) 723.1 thousand LCS (North America) 387.1 thousand CBLOL (Brazil) 306.1 thousand LPL (China) 212.8 thousand VCS (Vietnam) 105.9 thousand LJL (Japan) 76.4 thousand PCS (Southeast Asia) 64.4 thousand LLA (Latin America) 60.7 thousand TCL (Turkey) 34.6 thousand LCO (Oceania) 21.3 thousand

Among the first five championships on the list, the only one that did not register a drop in audience compared to last year’s 1st Split was the LCK. T1, led by Lee “Faker”, gained even more popularity throughout the tournament by not losing a single series throughout the entire championship.

The list also brought final statistics from the other regions that will be present at the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI), LoL’s mid-season international championship, which this year will be held in Busan, South Korea.

VCS, from Vietnam, reached a peak of 105.9 thousand spectators; LJL, from Japan, 76.4 thousand; PCS, from Southeast Asia, 64.4 thousand; LLA, from Latin America, 60.7 thousand; TCL, from Turkey, 34.6 thousand; and LCO, from Oceania, 21.3 thousand.