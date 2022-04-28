Santos faces Unión La Calera, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at the Sausalito stadium, in Viña del Mar

This Thursday (28), the saints face Unión La Calera, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at the Sausalito stadium, in Viña del Mar. The match will be valid for the third round of the group stage of the Copa Sudamericanafor the C bracket of the tournament.

Fans can follow this match live on Conmebol TV. Peixe added a victory and a defeat in the competition, in the debut they lost to Banfield by 1 to 0. In the second match they managed to win over Universidad Católica by 3 to 2.

Peixe is in third place in the group, with a draw and a win, having added three points, one less than Universidad Católica, which has a win and a draw in the team’s first two games in the competition.

Bustos must send the following formation to the field: João Paulo; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo, Ângelo and Jhojan Julio; Leo Baptistao and Angulo.

The opponent should go in the following way to face Peixe: Ignacio Arce; Matías Fernández, Santiago García, Christian Vilches and Erick Wiemberg; Esteban Valencia, Williams Alarcón, César Pérez and Gonzalo Castellani; Lucas Passerini, Sebastián Saez.

Unión La Calera x Santos: find out where to watch this match for the Copa Sudamericana LIVE:

