Find out which shoes do not leave the feet of actress Julia Roberts

Who has never used a piece so many times that it became known for it? The same goes for artists. Whether in complete productions or in details, celebrity fashion bets do not go unnoticed by the public. Owner of an elegant look, Julia Roberts does not give up a shoe in her everyday combinations: oxford. With timeless DNA, the model does not leave the feet of the actress and has already brightened up since looks from the most classic to the most modern.

Timelessness on the feet

Talented Actress, Beauty Symbol and Fashion Icon: Julia Roberts is undoubtedly one of Hollywood’s most beloved personalities. Owner of an effortlessly chic look, she is living proof that timelessness has never gone out of style. Jeans, white t-shirts and blazers in larger sizes are essential pieces in her productions since the mid-1900s. On her feet, in addition to basic sneakers, oxford shoes are present in her compositions.

The passion for the model may be old, but it continues to yield today. Last month, for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, in which she promoted the film Gaslit, Julia bet on a super-cool production: a tailored suit in pastel yellow and black oxford with heels to finish off. The pair worn by the American is from the label The Office by Angela Scott, a luxury brand specializing in shoes with an eccentric footprint.

Going beyond aesthetics, one of the factors that explains the actress’s preference for the shoe is comfort. That’s because, on and off the red carpets, Roberts values ​​fluid, well-cut and laid-back pieces. She likes to combine traditional silhouettes with current accessories.

The model

The shoe was created in the UK and initially became known as “Balmoras” after Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Soon after, it was named Oxford by students at the British university of the same name.

Anyone who sees it on female feet cannot imagine that initially it was exclusive to the male wardrobe. It was at the end of the 19th century that the model began to be used by women in a version with thick and square heels. Avant-garde artists such as Amelia Earhart, a women’s rights advocate and US aviation pioneer, and Marlene Dietrich, a German actress and singer, made them famous.

The more traditional model is inspired by another shoe from the 1940s and 1950s, the saddle shoes, which was normally worn with white socks. The movement rock and roll also influenced the shoe’s popularity, as the model was ideal for dancing.

Marcella Freitas collaborated