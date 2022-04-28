First photo of Margot Robbie as ‘Barbie’ revealed

Although the live-action Barbie movie hits theaters in July 2023, this Tuesday, during the Cinema Con event, the first photo of Margot Robbie as the popular doll was released.

In the image, which soon went viral on social media, the actress appears in a pink convertible with a big smile.

This film, directed by Greta Gerwig and produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, has a great cast, for example:

Issa Rae,

Michael Cera,

Kingsley Ben-Adir,

Rhea Perlman,

Ryan Gosling,

Simu Liu.

It is noteworthy that in 2019, when the project was announced, the actress said she was proud to be the new face of this iconic character.

In addition to the photo of the “Suicide Squad” actress posing smiling in a pink car, the producer announced that the film’s premiere will be in July 21, 2023.

Actor Ryan Gosling will play Ken in Mattel’s upcoming live-action doll movie, another star in the cast is America Ferrera.

The film has gone through several changes since its announcement, starting with who would play the doll. The first options were Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway, but it was Robbie who was chosen to be part of the filming that began in early 2022 in London.

Who is Greta Gerwig?

The American actress, director and screenwriter studied English and philosophy at Barnard College in New York. After being rejected by the MFA, she left dramaturgy behind and began to gain recognition as an actress.

Her popularity in Hollywood has grown since 2017, when she debuted as a solo director and screenwriter thanks to Lady Bird, who was nominated for five Oscars in 2018 and with which she won the Golden Globe for best musical film. He then continued with Little Women (2019), which was also nominated for Oscars in six categories, including best picture and best adapted screenplay.