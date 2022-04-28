First trailer for ‘Amsterdam’ with Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift and more is shown

One of the most talked about films of recent months had its first trailer shown at CinemaCon, ‘Amsterdam‘, first production of David O. Russell since 2015 was finally presented and thus confirming rumors that Taylor Swift would actually be on the list.

taylor was widely commented on as a possible participation in the film that premieres on November 4, 2022 and has as protagonists John David Washington, Margot Robbie and Christian Bale. The production was further described as a “original romantic crime epic”according to the executive Disney, Tony Chambers.

See too:

Little is known about the production, only that the cast of stars has in addition to those mentioned, Timothy Olyphant, Alessandro Nivola, Matthias Schoenaerts, Andrea Riseborough, Mike Myers and Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldana, Michael Shannon and Robert De Niro.

The story is from a peculiar and mysterious world in the 1930s, where the trio of protagonists John David Washington, Margot Robbie and Christian Bale “Find themselves at the center of one of the most secret plots in American history.”

According to the Variety, Taylor Swift appears as a grieving daughter, bursting into tears before her father’s body while Chris Rock watch. “You have a dead white man in a box. It’s not even a coffin, it has no lid,” rock say while Swift hiccup. “Do you know who’s going to get in trouble? the black men”.