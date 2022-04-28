Flamengo gets frustrated with hiring ex-Santos, thinks about selling and information reaches Vila Belmiro

the defender Gustavo Henrique had a very promising start with the shirt of the saints. Revealed by the base categories of the Club, the player quickly won the ownership, respect and affection of the fans. Forming a duo with Lucas Veríssimo, he was even quoted for the Brazilian National Team.

In high in Baixada Santista and at various times having the opportunity to be captain in some matches, Gustavo had his contract with Santos ended in 2021. After several attempts by the board at the time, the athlete preferred not to extend the bond and play in the Flamengo.

In the red-black team, however, he has not been successful, being one of the most contested players. Now coach Paulo Sousa put Gustavo Henrique as the last option, preferring to improvise Willian Arão in defense, rather than taking advantage of him. With a contract until 2023 and salaries of around R$580 thousand, it will be negotiated.

Recently, Grêmio, Inter and São Paulo monitored the player’s situation, but Flamengo refused the advances. The idea would be to negotiate it with the foreign market, aiming at a definitive sale. Due to the solidarity mechanism, Santos keeps an eye on a possible amount.