Ford (FDMO34) loses $3.1 billion in Q1, citing supply chains

Ford (FDMO34) reported on Wednesday having posted a net loss of US$ 3.1 billion in the first quarter of this year, slightly less than the loss of US$ 3.3 billion registered in the same period of 2021. Per share, the result equates to a negative balance of US$0.78, above the forecast of analysts consulted by FactSet, of a loss of US$0.37 per share.

The auto giant’s revenue declined year-on-year for the first three months of 2022 to $34.5 billion, down from $36.2 billion in 2021, down 9%.

The loss was mainly attributed to a $5.4 billion mark-to-market loss on the company’s investment in Rivian, an electric vehicle maker.

In the most recent quarter, continued global semiconductor shortages hampered Ford through January and February production and shipments, although manufacturing rates were significantly better in March, according to the company.

In turn, the expectation is for greater availability of semiconductors during the second half of the year. Ford expects full-year vehicle wholesale sales to increase by 10% to 15% from 2021.

The company said strong customer demand for its new vehicles in the first quarter of 2022 was hampered by lingering supply chain issues, which slowed the speed at which the company could fulfill orders.

At 5:28 pm (Brasília time), Ford shares rose 2.83% after hours on the New York Stock Exchange.

