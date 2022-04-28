Forgotten money: 1.6 million people will receive amounts in the 2nd phase

The second phase of Receivable Value System of Central Bank (BC), scheduled to start next Monday (2), has been postponed. The reason was not reported.

New information is expected to be officially released this week. The forecast is that R$ 4 billion will be returned to around 1.6 million people and companies.

The BC argued that the civil servants’ strike that ended last week delayed the schedule of activities. The initial objective was to make sure that workers could apply the improvements to the system before the start of the second phase of consultations. With the stoppage, this could not actually happen.

New values ​​will enter the system, in addition to those quoted in the first phase. Check below the origin of the forgotten money that can be consulted from next week:

Fees that were improperly charged, provided for or not in BC contracts and terms;

Installments or obligations that are related to credit operations improperly charged, and also not previously provided for through contracts and terms;

Savings or checking accounts that have been closed with available balance;

Accounts that were maintained by securities dealers and brokers or closed securities, which have available balance;

Entities that have extrajudicial liquidation;

Credit Guarantee Fund;

Credit Cooperative Guarantee Fund.

At the beginning of the returns, the individual or the business owner could only verify the forgotten values ​​referring to current or closed savings accounts with available balance, resources not withdrawn from closed consortium groups and capital quotas linked to credit unions.

Consultation and withdrawal of forgotten values

A novelty will make life easier for Brazilians in this second phase. It will no longer be necessary to schedule a new appointment to check the total amount to be withdrawn. Therefore, from the moment the citizen makes the first consultation to find out if he has forgotten money, he will be able to redeem the amount.

To have access to the values, just inform the CPF or CNPJ, the date of birth or creation of the company, and the password registered on the gov.br portal. The financial institution will have up to 12 working days to send the money via pix. If this option is not offered, it will be necessary to contact the bank in one of the channels provided for the request.