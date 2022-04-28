Former F1 sees Red Bull boss ‘low blow’ in Hamilton; understand

Load audio player

Former pilot of formula 1 and currently category commentator at Sky Sportsthe british Johnny Herbert rated a recent comment by Helmut MarkoRed Bull motorsport consultant, on the current phase of Lewis Hamiltonfrom Mercedes.

Asked about the seven-time world champion’s bad timing at the start of the 2022 season, Marko said Hamilton “maybe thinks he should have retired after 2021” when the Briton lost the title to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

The Austrian manager’s comment came after Hamilton’s most difficult episode in the current championship, when the driver saw his new teammate, Briton George Russell, finish the Emilia Romagna GP at Imola in fourth, while the seven-time champion was just 13th.

“We took it for a spin,” Marko said of Hamilton in Sky Sports. At the time, the seven-time champion became a laggard after Verstappen overtook him. The Dutchman won the race and led Red Bull’s first one-two since the 2016 Malaysian GP, ​​with Mexican Sergio Pérez second.

In any case, Marko’s words resonated and Herbert criticized the Austrian’s attitude. “It’s a low blow, typical of Marko and Red Bull, to be honest. After everything that happened last year, with the battle between Max and Lewis, and by extension, between Red Bull and Mercedes,” said the Briton.

“In the end, everything was decided in a way that was not legal. But the person who dominated the last part of the 2021 season was Hamilton. He showed that he was in a great phase”, pondered the former Benetton driver, Sauber, among others.

