Fortaleza beats Alianza Lima and maintains chances of advancing in Liberta

Fortaleza won today (27) the Alianza Lima-PER by the score of 2 to 1, at Arena Castelão, for the Copa Libertadores. The goals were scored by Romero and Hercules, for the hosts, while Benítez decreased for the visitors. The match was valid for the third round of the group stage.

Because of this result, Leão do Pici maintains chances of moving to the next phase in the continental competition. The team is in third place, with three points, while Alianza Lima is the last in the group, without any points. Fortaleza will play again next Sunday (1), against Corinthians, for the Brazilian Championship. On the same day, Alianza Lima faces Carlos Stein, for the Peruvian Championship.

Fortaleza presses but does not score

Stronghold commanded more actions at the beginning of the game. In the 17th minute, Lucas Lima took a corner into the penalty area. Benevenuto headed well, but the ball deflected on Titi and went wide. At 28, Matheus Jussa sent a bomb from afar, but Campos defended.

The Brazilian team had another chance in the 32nd minute. Lucas Lima stole the ball and passed it to Romero, who played for Moisés. The striker tried to dribble the players and shoot the goal, but sent it weak, without difficulties for Campos.

At 39′, Benevenuto made a strong header, scaring goalkeeper Max Walef, who had to jump to defend the ball. Romero, two minutes later, tried a shot of effect, but the kick came out with great force.

Leão maintains intensity at the beginning of the second half

It was in the second minute after the break that Fortaleza had their first good chance. Moses dribbled with speed, passing two markers, and hit cross. Campos managed to spread out and Romero arrived to take advantage of the rebound, but was blocked.

Goal comes out at the insistence of Lucas Lima

At four minutes into the second half, Lucas Lima had to insist to keep the ball. He received the strike from the mark, but recovered and threw it to Pikachu, who touched the area for Silvio Romero to complete with the first attempt. Goalkeeper Campos even jumped for the ball, but had to look for it at the back of the net.

Alianza Lima replied with Barcos, three minutes later. He received the ball at the entrance of the area and amended the shot; the ball passed close to Max Walef’s goal.

Alianza Lima draws

In the 24th minute of the second half, the visiting team managed to fit in the attack they needed. Benítez’s pass came from afar and Lavandeira managed to fit in a good header, in front of Fortaleza’s defense and facing goalkeeper Max Walef. The ball died in the net.

Fortaleza has the luck to make another

Fortaleza seemed to have felt the thud of Alianza Lima’s goal, but it didn’t let itself down. Depietri pulled the attack and played for Yago Pikachu, who passed to Hercules. In the 33rd minute, he kicked weakly, but goalkeeper Campos accepted the kick and the Brazilian team regained the lead.

At 47, Depietri had another chance. He stole the ball in midfield and ran forward with the ball. He decided to kick from afar, from outside the area, but sent it out.

DATASHEET:

FORTALEZA 2 x 1 ALIANZA LIMA

Competition: Copa Libertadores – Third round of Group F

Date: 04/27/2022 (Wednesday)

Schedule: 7pm (from Brasilia)

Local: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Referee: Carlos Betancur (COL)

Assistants: Sebastian Vela (COL), Jhon Gallego (COL)

Yellow card: Arley Rodriguez (ALI)

goals: Silvio Romero (FOR), at 4′ of the second half (1-0); Benítez (ALI), at 24′ of the second half (1-1); Hercules (STR), at 33′ of the second half (2-1)

STRENGTH: Max Walef, Ceballos, Benevenuto, Titi; Pikachu (Tinga), Felipe, Jussa (Hercules), Lucas Lima (Depietri), Lucas Crispim; Moisés (José Welison) and Silvio Romero (Renato Kayzer). Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

ALIANZA LIME: Campos, Vílchez, Christian Ramos, Míguez, Fabio Rojas (Aguirre), Ballón, Benítez (Lagos), Lavandeira (Venezuela), Concha, Benavente (Arley Rodríguez) and Boats. Technician: Carlos Bustos