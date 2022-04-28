Fortaleza stays alive in Libertadores with historic victory and can still project Sudamericana – Alexandre Mota

An essential and historic victory. THE Strength is alive in America’s Liberators. All after overcoming the Alianza Lima-PER by 2-1, this Wednesday (27), at Arena Castelão, for the 3rd round of Group F. It’s a fact: the dream of the round of 16 is difficult, but Leão remains in the dispute and still keeps an eye on the Copa Sudamericana.

After two defeats, the only possible scenario was to win. and the team of Juan Pablo Vojvoda was dominant, created chances and had the brilliance of Sílvio Romero and the personality of Hercules.

The script arrives with the confidence of a consistent performance and an unprecedented result: the first triumph of Ceará football in the tournament. In the 3-5-2 tactical scheme (with variations to the 4-4-2), the team controlled the ball possession and could even have more, if it weren’t for the sins in the finishing of the bids.

Thus, he opened the scoring, suffered the blow and broke the tie. Vojvoda’s changes also brought new spirits to the field, with the resumption of balance and intensity. Vojvoda then went from anguish to glory, in total ecstasy in celebration. The score leaves Leão fighting on two fronts.

Libertadores or South American

Fortaleza is in Group F of Liberta, with River Plate-ARG, Colo-Colo-CHI and Alianza Lima-PER. With the victory, Leão is in 3rd place in the bracket, now with three points.

By regulation, the position classifies the team for the Copa Sudamericana. Despite this, there is ambition to advance to the round of 16. Therefore, the team must intensify the dispute with the Chilean rival, who won two games, even beating Fortaleza, but lost to River, one of the favorites for the title and that is 100%.

Fortress in the 2022 Libertadores

07.04 – Fortress 1×2 Colo-Colo | Arena Castelão

13.04 – River Plate 2×0 Fortaleza | Monumental de Núñez, Argentina

27.04 – Fortaleza 2×1 Alianza Lima | Arena Castelão

05.05 – Fortaleza vs River Plate | at 7pm, at Arena Castelão.

18.05 – Alianza Lima x Fortaleza | at 11 pm, at Alejandro Villanueva, in Peru.

25.05 – Colo-Colo x Fortaleza | at 7 pm, at the Monumental de Santiago, Chile.

Silvio Romero standing ovation

Subtitle:

Silvio Romero is Fortaleza’s runner-up in the 2022 season, with eight goals Photograph:

Thiago Gadelha / SVM

The Argentine forward received a standing ovation at the Castelão Arena. With a touch, he opened the scoring in the 5th minute of the 2nd half, bringing calm to a squad that piled up opportunities in the early stage. More adapted, he was centralized, participated well in the match and created space for his teammates.

The athlete was substituted at 22, being cheered by the crowd in the stadium: it was the 8th goal for the team, being vice top scorer. Expectations for the striker are high, especially in international competition. And performance grew with time and greater adaptation.

Hercules Reaction and Personality

Subtitle:

Hercules entered the 2nd half and secured the victory for Fortaleza Photograph:

Thiago Gadelha / SVM

From the spotlight, a gap in the defense gave the tie for Alianza, with Lavandeira. The warning for missed goals, which can cost dearly in Libertadores: opponents require constant concentration. Therefore, it is important to highlight the leonine reaction to the coup, recovering with collective action.

Vojvoda deserves credit for the changes, with Hercules stepping in with personality. The young athlete, who had started his debut with Colo-Colo, from Chile, was activated and, in the first important moment, risked submission from afar to declare the victory: 2×1. Depietri, who also entered late, still missed a big chance to widen.