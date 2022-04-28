Fortaleza vs Alianza Lima game for Libertadores: check it out live

Fortaleza beat Alianza Lima, from Peru, 2-1 at Castelão, winning their first victory in Libertadores in a game for the 3rd round. The result was historic, as it was the first won by Leão and a team from Ceará in Liberta. The goals of the match were scored by Romero and Hercules, for Tricolor, and Lavandeira, for Alianza Lima.

With the result, Tricolor de Aço reached 3 points in Group F, maintaining its chances of classification. In the next round, Leão will face River Plate/ARG, at Castelão, on May 5, at 7 pm.

Before that, Leão returns to play for Serie A, on Sunday (May 1st), against Corinthians, at 4 pm at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo.

First time

The game started balanced, with Fortaleza and Alianza Lima alternating attacks in the first minutes. But little by little, Leão found himself on the field and put pressure on the Peruvian team, going around the area with a good exchange of passes, but lacked a good finish.

More comfortable in the game, the Lion went on to win most of the direct duels, with Moses and Pikachu standing out. And in the best chance so far, at 17 minutes, Marcelo Benevenuto headed hard, but the ball deflected on Titi and did not enter.

In Leão’s best moment in the game, the team lost unbelievable goals in a row: Moisés lost two chances stopping on the opposing goalkeeper and Romero another, hitting over.



Second time

Fortaleza came back with everything for the 2nd half, already creating a great chance with Moisés, hitting hard to defend the goalkeeper. That’s when at 4 minutes, the leonine goal finally came out: Lucas Lima started the move, left it to Pikachu, who crossed low for Romero to score.

After the goal, Leão reduced the intensity of his game and let Alianza Lima grow in the match. And the Peruvian team tied the game, in the 24th minute, with Lavandeira, after a cross by Benítez.

When suffering the tie, Fortaleza felt a little, becoming deconcentrated in some moments of the match. But after changes by Vojvoda, the Lion reached the second goal: Depietri started the move, Pikachu fixed it and Hercules hit low to score the second, in the 33rd minute.

From there, Leão retreated to go out in counterattacks, leaving the ball with the Peruvian team. The strategy worked, with Vojvoda’s team still losing chances to expand with Depietri, and still defending well against Alianza’s attacks.

After the final whistle, Leão’s players and fans celebrated the result, historic for the club and essential in the fight for classification.

TECHNICAL SHEET | Fortress 2×1 Alianza Lima-PER

Copa Libertadores – 3rd round

Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date/Time: April 27, 2022, 4 pm

Referee: Carlos Betancur (COL)

Assistants: Sebastian Vela (COL) and Jhon Gallego (COL)

Audience: 32,557

Income: BRL 296,743.00

RANKS:

Strength: Max Walef; Ceballos, Benevenuto and Titi; Yago Pikachu, Jussa, Felipe, Lucas Lima and Lucas Crispim; Moses and Silvio Romero. Technician. Juan Pablo Vojvoda

Alianza Lima-PER: Campos, Míguez, Ramos, Vilchez, Rojas, Benítez, Ballón, Concha, Laundry, Benavente and Boats. Coach: Carlos Bustos