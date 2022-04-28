Free Shipping Day: stores offer today (28) exclusive discounts for date; see offers – Business

THE Free Shipping Day takes place, this Thursday (28), across the country. In Fortaleza, several brands and networks joined the day. The campaign is inspired by “Free Shipping Day”which takes place in the United States since 2008 and always during the middle of December, close to Christmas.

In Brazil, this date happens close to Mother’s Day. The organizers’ proposal is to encourage and expand online consumption.

According to a survey carried out by the National Confederation of Shopkeepers (CNDL), shipping cost is one of the main factors in making purchase decisions in e-commerce, representing almost 40% of consumer preference.

In Fortaleza, the malls RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy joined the campaign and around 250 stores will be with exclusive promotions until 23:59 today.

The expectation of the projects is a 50% growth in sales volume compared to the previous year. For this, the systems were updated and the number of professionals available for the date was expanded.

The malls’ goal is to deliver non-perishable products in up to two hours.

It is worth mentioning that it is possible to use products from different stores in the same order. In addition, the radius of deliveries for non-perishables reaches other municipalities in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza, such as: Caucaia, Maracanaú, Maranguape, Eusébio, Aquiraz, Pacatuba and Itaitinga.

Increased demand on kitchen staff

Cervejaria Turatti is one of the stores that will be participating in the Free Shipping Day. Jeferson Stoeveer, site manager, explains that the customer will be able to take advantage of the already known promotions.

“Our idea was to gather all our promotions, which already happen on specific days, so that the customer can take advantage of this day when he does not pay shipping. After all, this will count as a great advantage for him”, he highlights.

To give agility and not run the risk of accumulating deliveries, the Brewery will count on a reinforcement in the kitchen and bar team.

“We have an expectation of an increase of 20% to 25% in sales, so we decided to strengthen the kitchen and bar team to speed up orders. We will even be open normally in the physical store”, he explains.

40% off on products

JR Games from RioMar Fortaleza is betting on discounts throughout the day. PopFunko collectible toys, for example, will be up to 40% off.

Playstation 4 games will also have a special price this Thursday (28).

“We expect a very significant increase in sales on the site for this Free Shipping Day. We intend to always update the promotions throughout the day. We know that this discount on shipping will help the consumer in this final stretch of the month”, explains the store manager. , Nathanael Saraiva.

How to enjoy Free Shipping Day?

The order will be delivered free of charge within two hours.