French press assesses whether Ukraine can beat Russia, as the US says

The French press analyzed this Wednesday (27) the risk taken by 40 Western allies of increasing pressure against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accelerating the shipment of weapons to Ukraine. The decision was taken yesterday at a meeting of defense ministers in Germany. The newspaper release questions in its cover headline to what extent Ukraine is able to win the war against the Russian invader, as the US government believes.

Berlin will supply Ukraine with tanks, marking a historic turning point in its post-war foreign policy, as Washington vows to help Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “until ultimate success”. Russian diplomacy chief Sergei Lavrov warned Westerners against the risk of a Third World War, “a conflict that in reality has already begun”, says the editorial in release.

With more than $4 billion in aid since the beginning of Joe Biden’s presidency, Washington remains by far the main sponsor of the Ukrainian government. Two factors, in the opinion of a French diplomatic source interviewed by the releaseexplain the adhesion of Europeans to the confrontation desired by the democratic administration.

the website of Le Monde stated on Wednesday morning that, despite the “deluge of Russian bombs” dropped on the Donbass region, Moscow is not able to fully conquer this swath of territory coveted by Putin. He intended to declare a victory in this border region until May 9, when the Russians celebrate the victory against Nazism in World War II, but the Ukrainian army resists and no decisive success is on the horizon, in the assessment of the French newspaper.

Putin’s Next Target

read more

Read too:

“Everyone Can Participate”: Ukraine’s Cyber ​​Army Mobilizes Against Russia

Europeans accuse Russia of blackmail after Gazprom halts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

Westerners coordinate to speed up arms shipments to Ukraine; Germany will supply tanks