From possible loan to near sale: understand Galo’s negotiation with Savarino

Negotiations between Atlético and Real Salt Lake, from the United States, for the return of Savarino to the club from which Galo acquired him are advanced and can be sacramented in the coming hours. It is enough for the North American club to accept the miners’ counter-offer for the sale of the player’s rights.

Atlético owns 60% of Savarino’s economic rights and admits to trading 40% with Real Salt Lake. The initial information about the negotiation was from the Falagalo portal and confirmed by the Super.FC with sources linked to Atlético.

However, the deal is not closed. All because the United States club made an offer of U$ 2.5 million (about R$ 12.4 million) for 40% of the player, while Atlético only accepts to release him upon payment of U$ 3 million ( R$ 14.9 million).

Talks drag on for a few weeks and Atlético’s initial idea was a loan for a year with the obligation to purchase all 60% of the athlete’s rights. But the North American club made a counter-offer for the immediate acquisition.

There is still a rule in Major League Soccer (MLS), which still prevents the North American team from closing the negotiation with Galo. In the main football competition in the United States, there is an ‘Allocation List’ where all the clubs are. Real Salt Lake ranks 22nd and this list determines who has priority to buy a player who has played in the MLS but transferred to a foreign league.

And who occupies the 1st place on this list is FC Cincinnati. Therefore, to complete the negotiation with Atlético, Real Salt Lake must negotiate with Cincinnati the first position in the MLS allocation ranking.

In the view of Atlético’s board, Savarino is now considered a reserve for the white-and-white attack. With little minutes and with the arrival of Cristian Pavón in the middle of the year, the club understands that the Venezuelan can reinforce the club’s cash, which needs to settle pending due to the difficult financial situation of Alvinegra, in addition to not letting the number of foreigners increase, since Pavón is Argentinian.

In 2020, Atlético paid Real Salt Lake approximately US$ 2 million (about R$ 8.6 million). Since then, Savarino has won three state championships, one Brazilian, one Copa do Brasil and one Supercup. He has made 99 appearances and scored 21 goals so far.

