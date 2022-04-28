From Ryan Gosling to Chris Hemsworth and Adam Sandler: Netflix reveals summer movie assets

Throughout this week, major Hollywood studios have been taking their executives and stars to Las Vegas to present the next news to movie theater owners at the CinemaCon event.

Not far behind, Netflix has revealed its schedule for the summer season, including many release dates, which follows the traditional movie theater model: it starts in May.

The list clearly highlights the launch on July 22 of the platform’s most expensive production ever, with a budget of over 200 million dollars: “The Gray Man”, by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo (“Avengers: Endgame”). , based on a novel by Mark Greaney, the creator of “Jason Burne”, centers on a CIA agent-turned-assassin pursued around the world by fellow “fellows” of the trade, joining a cast with the likes of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page and Wagner Moura.

Netflix will release 39 original films through September, far surpassing the offerings of traditional Hollywood (Universal will release 25 productions throughout the year, 10 more than any other studio), produced during its wave of triumphalism, before of recent public embarrassment with the revelation that it lost 200 thousand subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 (which had not happened for a decade), which caused shares on the stock exchange to lose 35.1% (equivalent to 54.4 billion of dollars).

Expecting another bleed of another two million subscribers in the next quarter, Netflix’s next few years will be course-correcting: CEO Spencer Neumann confirmed a “setback” in “spending growth” on content, while another co-CEO, the most Reed Hastings, was forced to acknowledge that an advertising-supported version of the service will be released.

In the program, two other important “thrillers” thinking about the audiences of the subscribers are “Day Shift”, with Jamie Foxx hunting vampires, which arrives on August 12, and “Spiderhead”, by Joseph Kosinski and with the duo Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, June 17th.

There is no shortage of comedies and Kevin Hart has just two: “Me Time” joins him with Mark Wahlberg and will be released on August 26; “The Man from Toronto”, alongside Woody Harrelson, still doesn’t have an official date.

Adam Sandler, one of Netflix’s biggest stars, returns on June 8 with “Hustle”, opposite Queen Latifah; on May 13 comes “Senior Year”, which brings together Rebel Wilson and Alicia Silverstone.

With European viewers in mind, a big bet is “Loin du périph”, an action comedy by Louis Leterrier that brings together Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte as two policemen with very different styles: to watch from May 6th.

In the “prestige” dramas, “Persuasion”, an adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel with Dakota Johnson, can be seen from July 15, while “Operation Mincemeat” by John Madden (from “Shakespeare’s Passion”, a true story during World War II with Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Kelly Macdonald, will be released on May 11th.