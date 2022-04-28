Future Ibovespa rises with new momentum in the international market after balance sheets; dollar also advances, at the level of R$ 5

The Ibovespa futures rise again in the first trades this Thursday (28), in line with the performance of the pre-market abroad. Investors reflect on the companies’ latest quarterly results, in a week marked by the balance sheets of big techs. The numbers from Meta, the parent company of Facebook, came in better than expected, despite a drop in profit. The market is now waiting for the results of Amazon, Apple and Twitter.

In the macroeconomic scenario, concerns continue. The war in Ukraine shows no signs of letting up and tensions with Russia remain high after Gazprom cut off natural gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland. The Russians said it could interrupt supplies to other countries that did not pay for energy in rubles.

In China, control of the Covid-19 pandemic remains on the radar. The Chinese government signals with infrastructure stimulus, liquidity injection measures, while mass testing the population. the fear that new lockdowns could slow down the Chinese economy and bring new bottlenecks to the global supply chain continues to loom over the markets.

In the United States, it is data day on unemployment claims. Job market numbers have been closely monitored by investors, as they have guided the US Central Bank’s next steps. Next week, the monetary authority meets to decide on a new interest rate adjustment and signals that it can raise it by 0.5 percentage point.

Here in Brazil, corporate news also dominates. Last night, Vale (VALE3) reported a profit of US$4.4 billion in the first quarter – an 18% year-on-year decline, but above consensus. In addition, Petrobras (PETR3 PETR4) released operational previews and reported a 1.1% increase in total production in the 1st quarter. Analysts gave good assessments of the oil company’s numbers (watch the analysis live).

At 9:21 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa futures for June was up 0.94% at 112,045 points.

The commercial dollar rose again today, following a global trend of appreciation against other currencies. The American currency rises 0.59%, to R$4.995 on purchase and R$4.996 on sale.

Futures interest also operates higher in the first trades of the day: DIF23, +0.02 pp, at 13%; DIF25, +0.04 pp, at 12.04%; DIF27, +0.04 pp, at 11.90%; DIF29, +0.03pp, at 12.03%.

In New York, index futures rise after rise, supporting global markets: Dow Jones futures advance 0.74%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures rise, respectively, 1.32% and 1.79%.

Technical analysis by Pamela Semezatto, investment analyst and day trader specialist at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“It continues testing the 108,000 support region and yesterday, with a retracement of volatility, it showed a possible pause in the declines. If today breaks yesterday’s high, we can consider that support has been respected and wait for a possible bullish move. Still without a very clear definition of the short-term trend.”

Dollar

“Testing resistance region, yesterday showed that the rally is losing some strength. Still in a downtrend and in a rebound movement from the last drop, support at BRL 4.80 and resistance at BRL 5.06.”

