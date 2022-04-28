NewsWorld

German parliament approves sending heavy weapons to Ukraine

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius12 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

The Bundestag, Germany’s parliament, on Thursday approved a bill that would allow the government to send “heavy weapons” to Ukraine to defend itself in the war started by Russia in February. There were 586 votes in favour, 100 against and seven abstentions.

In the approved document, according to German media, there is information that sending and accelerating the delivery of weapons is “the most important and effective” way to stop the Russians, in addition to the sanctions announced over the last few months.

The text was widely approved by both the parties that form the coalition that supports the government – the Social Democratic Party, the Greens and the Liberal Democratic Party (FDP) – and the opposition, including the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). As a bench, they voted against only the Left Party (Linke) and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

On an official trip to Japan, Scholz thanked the support given by the Bundestag and reported that the government “received a strong mandate” from parliamentarians. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted Germany to abandon a decades-old pacifist policy and adopt tough measures against a country that starts a war.

Map Russia invades Ukraine - 26.02.2022 - Arte UOL - Arte UOL
Image: UOL Art

In addition to approving the shipment of armaments to a nation in open conflict, the Germans increased military spending to 2% of GDP.

The government is also looking at ways to reduce dependence on Russian natural gas and oil. This week, Berlin reported that it had already managed to reduce supplies to 35% of the total received from abroad – before the war, this figure was above 40%.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius12 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Russian Embassy encourages citizens to report threats to Portuguese authorities | War in Ukraine

March 1, 2022

US, EU and UK announce sanctions against Putin | Ukraine and Russia

February 25, 2022

Ukraine used internationally banned weapons to target Russians, says NYT

1 week ago

Tereza Cristina says that Brazil was wrong to close Petrobras’ fertilizer plants

March 3, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button