Gerson Scores, But Olympique Loses To Feyenoord In Conference League Semi-Final First | conference league

Gerson Scores, But Olympique Loses To Feyenoord In Conference League Semi-Final First
Coach Jorge Sampaoli’s Olympique de Marseille lost 3-2 to Feyenoord this Thursday, in the first game of the Conference League semi-final. In the other semifinal, Roma coached by José Mourinho drew 1-1 with Leicester. The return matches will be next week.
Feyenoord opened a good lead with less than half an hour of play. Strikers Dessers and Sinisterra scored in the 18th and 20th minutes, respectively, both in sprints in the penalty area.
The French team closed the gap with Dieng’s goal, at 28, after a beautiful finish. The steering wheel Gerson tied the game, at 40, starting the move and taking advantage of the rebound of goalkeeper Marciano.
But Feyenoord took the lead again early in the second half — thanks to Ćaleta-Car’s mischief. After the departure in midfield, the defender retreated the ball too weak for Mandanda. Dessers made the cut, dribbled the goalkeeper and kicked into the empty goal.
Dessers scored 10 goals in this first edition of the Conference League.
Rome misses good chance
Leicester and Roma were drawn 1-1 at the King Power Stadium. The Italian team opened the scoring in the 15th minute. After the sprint down the left side, Zalewski played the measure for Pellegrini. He broke into the area and kicked under Schmeichel’s legs.
Leicester equalized in the 21st minute of the second half. Barnes made the move down the left and played in the middle of the small area. Despite the close tag, Lookman managed to dodge left-handed.
The return games are scheduled for Thursday of next week (5/5), both at 16:00 (Brasilia time). The Italian team receives Leicester at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, and Olympique de Marseille tries to reverse the situation against Feyenoord at the Stade Velodrome.
