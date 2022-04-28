GM releases video and shows New Montana, SENSATIONAL

The New Chevrolet Montana, which is already in the final stages of testing, arrives to win the market and show a new concept; GM says it will be the lowest-noise pickup in the segment!

After several units camouflaged through the streets of Brazil, Chevrolet confirms that the Montana pickup is in the final stage of development. Developed on the same basis as Tracker, Onix and Onix Plus, it arrives at South American dealers in 2023, but nothing prevents it from appearing later this year.

In other words, the new Montana will be a completely new car and will debut an unprecedented concept of pickup for the brand. The set of novelties translates into a more modern car, with better dynamics, efficiency and technological content.

Its production will be in São Caetano do Sul (SP), but the Indaiatuba (SP) testing complex is responsible for this entire process for Montana. From the construction of prototypes, which can cost up to 20 times more than a final car, to noise and durability tests, everything goes through the Cruz Alta Proving Grounds.

Laboratories and dynamometers are used to, according to Chevrolet, make the truck with the lowest noise and vibration level in the segment.

Chevrolet Montana is in the final stages of development. Therefore, the units that are on the streets already use only an adhesive camouflage and have already given up the plates that hide the car’s design – the latest published photos of the pickup already let us see details of versions, such as bigger wheels and santantonio and even even LED headlights and interlinked taillights. At this stage, definitive parts are already put to test run and use outside the controlled environment of the test track.

“GM has a factory specializing in prototypes. And to assemble each one, it can take more than six months and 50 people involved. Building a car in an almost artisanal way with the same level of performance and resistance as a series model can exceed 20 times the price of a traditional car”, explains Dulio Freitas, senior manager of Experimental Engineering at GM South America, in a note. disclosed.

See Montana 2023 in final testing

There is still a certain mystery about the new Montana, such as its interior and engines, but there is a high possibility of using the 1.2 turbo that is in the Tracker SUV, with a 6-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive only.

Technologies such as automatic braking, blind spot alert and lane assist are expected as active safety features. The launch takes place in 2023, but there is a possibility that the pickup will still appear in 2022 at least to present its look and some details to the South American market.

Based on all the sightings recorded so far, it is known that the new Montana 2023 will grow in size and will always have a double cabin. To get an idea of ​​its dimensions, its size should be approximately 4.70 meters long, closer to the Oroch, being larger than the Fiat Strada (4.47 m) and smaller than the Toro (4.94 meters).

Montana Gallery

Its platform will be the same used by the Tracker, with the expectation that at least the 133 hp 1.2 turbo engine and 21.4 kgfm of torque of the compact SUV will be shared. Another bet is on the 1.3 engine used in the Chinese Tracker, as pointed out by colleagues from Quatro Rodas magazine.

This engine yields its 164 hp and 24.4 kgfm of torque, a propeller that seems more suited to the proposal of a pickup truck for greater strength. The transmission must be manual or automatic, always with 6 gears, while the traction must be only front.

