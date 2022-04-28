Goal and best moments Vasco vs Ponte Preta for Série B 2022 (1-0) | 04/27/2022
ENDED
End of game at São Januário stadium: Vasco 1-0 Ponte Preta
On the beam!!!
48’/2ºt Weverton crosses from the right and Getúlio heads it well, but the ball grazes the post and goes out
in the experience
46’/2ºt Vasco holds the ball in the attack court
+5
44’/2nd 2nd half goes to 50′
unnecessary defense
44’/2ºt Palácios takes a free-kick from afar and Caique França flies to palm, but the ball goes wide
Bridge change
44’/2nd Matheus Anjos replaces Ramon
painted card
43’/2nd Yellow for Wallissonfrom Ponte Preta
Change in Vasco
42’/2ºt Getúlio replaces Raniel
Confusion
40’/2ºt Hélio dos Anjos complains to the referee about a possible racist scream from Vasco’s fans. The noise that the crowd made, however, is an incentive for the steering wheel Yuri, who is nicknamed the pitbull
Vasco holds on
38’/2ºt Ponte Preta remains more present in the attacking field, but Vasco suffers little at the moment
Outside!
36’/2nd Andrey Santos heads free after free kick, but misses the target
come back all
35’/2nd Vasco tries to take a quick free-kick to surprise Ponte, but the referee sends him back. Barrier was already positioning itself
Bridge changes
34’/2nd Jean Carlos and Pedro Júnior enter the vacancies of Léo Naldi and Artur
game numbers
32’/2nd Second half submissions: Vasco 2-7 Ponte Preta
Changes in Vasco
Connected
29’/2ºt Yuri recovers the ball in the defense court and tries to throw it to Vinícius, but the defense of Ponte deflects
bridge grows
27/2ºt Macaca occupies more of the attacking field at this point in the game
What is this, goleirão?
26/2ºt Caíque França and Thiago Oliveira have a disagreement and the goalkeeper almost lets the ball escape in the small area, but he manages to hold it in the sequence
For everything
24/2nd Ball stays alive in Vasco’s area after free kick, but play is invalidated for offside
game stopped
tried to surprise
21/2nd Lucca takes a low free kick, but the ball hits the wall and goes out the back line
transferred card
2/20 Judge corrects card application after VAR check. yellow is for Anderson Conceição instead of Riquelme
Game over in Campinas
2nd/19 Guarani beat Criciúma 1-0
Judge Wrong
19/2ºt Strong entry was by Anderson Conceição, and not by Riquelme. VAR could call referee to correct card application
dangerous foul
18/2ºt Norberto makes a good move and ends up knocked down by Riquelme at the entrance to the area. Vasco side receives yellow card
game numbers
2nd/17th Fouls: Vasco 7-13 Ponte Preta
cut at the right time
14’/2ºt Danilo Gomes tries to pass in depth to Venâncio, but Quintero intercepts
Change in Vasco
13’/2nd Vinícius joins Figueiredo’s spot
Over
12’/2nd Nenê tries to surprise with a free-kick, but sends it over the goal
game numbers
11’/2nd Possession: Vasco 42%58 Ponte Preta
Loooonge
8’/2nd Gabriel Dias shoots from the right and risks an outside kick, but sends it without direction
the bridge grows
8’/2nd Danilo Gomes finishes strong after the ball is arranged by Lucca and sends it close to the left post
firm defense
7’/2nd After a good combination on the right, Léo Naldi risks a strong kick from outside the area, on top of Alexander
Flat tire
8’/2nd Yuri wins split in the attack field and crosses to Raniel, who tries to finish with a bicycle, but doesn’t hit
scolding
5’/2nd Referee talks with coach Hélio dos Anjos
back the back
4’/2nd After a good corner kick, Léo Naldi got the ball on the second post and tried to control it, but the Vasco defense took away
harmless kick
2’/2nd Lucca risks low shot from the edge of the area, but sends it well away from Alexander’s goal
STEP TWO BEGINS
Ball rolling for the second half of Vasco 1-0 Ponte Preta, fourth round of Série B 2022
Change in Ponte Preta
Amaral and Echaporã leave for the entrances of Wallisson and Gabriel Venâncio
teams returning
Ball rolls again soon in São Januário
There’s a goal!
in Campinas, Diogo Mateus miss the penalty, but complete for the goal on the goalkeeper’s rebound: Guarani 1-0 Criciúma
Bridge Bank
Hélio dos Anjos reserves: Luan; Pedro Júnior, Bernardo, Nicolas, Gabriel Venâncio, Wallisson, Jean Carlos, Fraga, Matheus Anjos, Luiz Felipe and Douglas Mendes
Vasco’s reservations
Coach Zé Ricardo’s options: Fintelman; Weverton, Danilo Boza, Zé Vitor, Edimar, Matheus Barbosa, Zé Gabriel, Bruno Nazário, Getúlio, Vinícius and Palácios
first half numbers
END OF FIRST TIME
Half-time at São Januário: Vasco 1-0 Ponte Preta, for the fourth round of Série B 2022
Outside!
47′ Nenê takes a wide corner to Figueiredo, who sends a header over the goal
+2
44′ First half goes to 47′
game numbers
43′ Shots (accurate): Vasco 7(3)-3(1) Ponte Preta
Outside!
39′ Danilo Gomes moves forward on the right after a nap by Riquelme and crosses to the middle. Echaporã arrives hitting, but, pressed, sends away from the goal
No danger
38′ Nenê crosses beautifully from the left and Gabriel Pec heads in, to the left of the goal
on top of the goalkeeper
37′ Andrey Santos takes a corner rebound taken in the area and arrives hitting, on top of Caíque França
another good move
36′ Nenê advances well on the left and crosses to Gabriel Pec, who arranges for Figueiredo to arrive hitting. The ball deflects and goes out on a corner
Complaint
33′ Raniel pulls Echaporã by the shirt and kills Ponte’s counterattack. Campinas team complains a lot asking for the yellow card, but the referee just notes the foul
Detail
32′ Vasco’s entire team went to celebrate the goal with the pressured coach Zé Ricardo
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO VASCO! RANIEL! 💢
Save the goalie!!!
30′ Gabriel Pec receives a great pass from Andrey Santos inside the area and lets it go to Figueiredo, who appears right in the middle and finishes strong, but stops at Caíque França. Nice move by the Basque attack
game numbers
29′ Possession: Vasco 48%52 Ponte Preta
Ugly
27′ Judge removes a can of beer thrown by a fan on the pitch
catch the goalkeeper
25′ Léo Naldi puts it in the area for Echaporã, but Gabriel Dias anticipates and deflects the ball, which is in the hands of Alexander
painted card
23′ baby, for complaint, receives yellow. Vasco midfielder complained a lot to the assistant referee for a poorly marked side in favor of Ponte
Goalkeeper foul
22′ Echaporã receives inside the area and kicks in a cross, but the ball deflects. Alexander goes out to take a punch and ends up getting bumped by Danilo Gomes
Bumba my ox
20′ Caíque França takes a shot to get the ball out of the area and then Anderson Conceição does the same in the Basque defense
precise cut
18′ Gabriel Pece receives from Gabriel Dias inside the area, but Fábio Sanches disarms at the right time and avoids Vasco’s submission
game numbers
one more card
13′ Nenê is tackled from behind when he was pulling a counterattack towards Vasco. yellow for Leo Naldi
painted card
11′ Amaral arrives hard on top of Riquelme and kills the Basque counterattack. Judge gives yellow to Ponte Preta steering wheel
ugly shock
9′ Yuri and Danilo Gomes collide at the top and are down after a strange fall
quiet defense
7′ Danilo Gomes brings from the right to the middle and shoots low, for easy defense by Alexander
caught weak
7′ Gabriel Dias receives a great pass on the right and finds Pec in the area, but he finishes weakly and still hits Raniel
precise cut
4′ Gabriel Pec shoots well from the left and invades the area, but is stopped by Fábio Sanches
game starts hot
2′ Many fouls and strong collisions in the beginning of the game
IT STARTED
Ball rolling for Vasco vs Ponte Preta, for the fourth round of Série B 2022
Tribute
A minute of silence in São Januário for the victims of Covid-19 in Brazil
🇧🇷🇧🇷
National anthem plays in Rio de Janeiro
Teams on the field!
Teams go up to the São Januário lawn with the right to many fireworks
last minute change
In progress
It started at 9 pm Guarani x Criciúma at the Golden Earring. Match is 0-0 for now
Not long to go
End of the game
Last matches Vasco vs Ponte
There’s a goal!
In Rei Pelé, Ailton scores and turns the game around: CRB 1-2 Náutico. In Ponta Grossa, game over: Operário 0-1 Grêmio
Historic Vasco x Ponte
Refereeing Vasco vs Ponte Preta
Rodolpho Toski Marques officiates the game, assisted by Ivan Carlos Bohn and Rafael Trombeta, all from Paraná. Daniel Nobre Bins (RS) commands VAR
Games in progress
bridge climbed
Macaca starts with: Caique França, Norberto, Thiago Oliveira, Fábio Sanches, Artur; Felipe Amaral, Léo Naldi, Ramon; Danilo Gomes, Echaporã, Lucca
last minute embezzlement
Vasco climbed!
Zé Ricardo sends the team to the field with: Alexander; Gabriel Dias, Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Riquelme; Yuri, Andrey Santos; Nenê, Gabriel Pec, Erick; raniel
Where and how to watch the game Vasco vs Ponte Preta LIVE on TV and in real time?
Serie B 2022 – fourth round
Location: São Januário Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)
Time: 21:30 (from Brasilia)
Where to watch: Premiere
Real time: VAVEL Brazil