Sports

Goal and best moments Vasco vs Ponte Preta for Série B 2022 (1-0) | 04/27/2022

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 7 minutes read

23:312 hours ago

we stay here

Thank you for the company! Stay tuned to VAVEL Brasil for coverage of Brazilian football. To the next!

23:262 hours ago

Upcoming appointments

23:21 2 hours ago

Classification

23:16 2 hours ago

game numbers

23:11 2 hours ago

ENDED

End of game at São Januário stadium: Vasco 1-0 Ponte Preta

23:06 2 hours ago

On the beam!!!

48’/2ºt Weverton crosses from the right and Getúlio heads it well, but the ball grazes the post and goes out

23:01 2 hours ago

in the experience

46’/2ºt Vasco holds the ball in the attack court

22:562 hours ago

+5

44’/2nd 2nd half goes to 50′

22:51 2 hours ago

unnecessary defense

44’/2ºt Palácios takes a free-kick from afar and Caique França flies to palm, but the ball goes wide

22:462 hours ago

Bridge change

44’/2nd Matheus Anjos replaces Ramon

22:412 hours ago

painted card

43’/2nd Yellow for Wallissonfrom Ponte Preta

22:362 hours ago

Change in Vasco

42’/2ºt Getúlio replaces Raniel

22:313 hours ago

Confusion

40’/2ºt Hélio dos Anjos complains to the referee about a possible racist scream from Vasco’s fans. The noise that the crowd made, however, is an incentive for the steering wheel Yuri, who is nicknamed the pitbull

22:263 hours ago

Vasco holds on

38’/2ºt Ponte Preta remains more present in the attacking field, but Vasco suffers little at the moment

22:21 3 hours ago

Outside!

36’/2nd Andrey Santos heads free after free kick, but misses the target

22:163 hours ago

come back all

35’/2nd Vasco tries to take a quick free-kick to surprise Ponte, but the referee sends him back. Barrier was already positioning itself

22:11 3 hours ago

Bridge changes

34’/2nd Jean Carlos and Pedro Júnior enter the vacancies of Léo Naldi and Artur

22:06 3 hours ago

game numbers

32’/2nd Second half submissions: Vasco 2-7 Ponte Preta

22:01 3 hours ago

Changes in Vasco

21:563 hours ago

Connected

29’/2ºt Yuri recovers the ball in the defense court and tries to throw it to Vinícius, but the defense of Ponte deflects

21:51 3 hours ago

bridge grows

27/2ºt Macaca occupies more of the attacking field at this point in the game

21:463 hours ago

What is this, goleirão?

26/2ºt Caíque França and Thiago Oliveira have a disagreement and the goalkeeper almost lets the ball escape in the small area, but he manages to hold it in the sequence

21:413 hours ago

For everything

24/2nd Ball stays alive in Vasco’s area after free kick, but play is invalidated for offside

21:363 hours ago

game stopped

21:314 hours ago

tried to surprise

21/2nd Lucca takes a low free kick, but the ball hits the wall and goes out the back line

21:264 hours ago

transferred card

2/20 Judge corrects card application after VAR check. yellow is for Anderson Conceição instead of Riquelme

21:214 hours ago

Game over in Campinas

2nd/19 Guarani beat Criciúma 1-0

21:164 hours ago

Judge Wrong

19/2ºt Strong entry was by Anderson Conceição, and not by Riquelme. VAR could call referee to correct card application

21:114 hours ago

dangerous foul

18/2ºt Norberto makes a good move and ends up knocked down by Riquelme at the entrance to the area. Vasco side receives yellow card

21:064 hours ago

game numbers

2nd/17th Fouls: Vasco 7-13 Ponte Preta

21:01 4 hours ago

cut at the right time

14’/2ºt Danilo Gomes tries to pass in depth to Venâncio, but Quintero intercepts

20:564 hours ago

Change in Vasco

13’/2nd Vinícius joins Figueiredo’s spot

20:514 hours ago

Over

12’/2nd Nenê tries to surprise with a free-kick, but sends it over the goal

20:464 hours ago

game numbers

11’/2nd Possession: Vasco 42%58 Ponte Preta

20:414 hours ago

Loooonge

8’/2nd Gabriel Dias shoots from the right and risks an outside kick, but sends it without direction

20:364 hours ago

the bridge grows

8’/2nd Danilo Gomes finishes strong after the ball is arranged by Lucca and sends it close to the left post

20:315 hours ago

firm defense

7’/2nd After a good combination on the right, Léo Naldi risks a strong kick from outside the area, on top of Alexander

20:265 hours ago

Flat tire

8’/2nd Yuri wins split in the attack field and crosses to Raniel, who tries to finish with a bicycle, but doesn’t hit

20:215 hours ago

scolding

5’/2nd Referee talks with coach Hélio dos Anjos

20:165 hours ago

back the back

4’/2nd After a good corner kick, Léo Naldi got the ball on the second post and tried to control it, but the Vasco defense took away

20:11 5 hours ago

harmless kick

2’/2nd Lucca risks low shot from the edge of the area, but sends it well away from Alexander’s goal

20:065 hours ago

STEP TWO BEGINS

Ball rolling for the second half of Vasco 1-0 Ponte Preta, fourth round of Série B 2022

20:01 5 hours ago

Change in Ponte Preta

Amaral and Echaporã leave for the entrances of Wallisson and Gabriel Venâncio

19:565 hours ago

teams returning

Ball rolls again soon in São Januário

19:515 hours ago

There’s a goal!

in Campinas, Diogo Mateus miss the penalty, but complete for the goal on the goalkeeper’s rebound: Guarani 1-0 Criciúma

19:465 hours ago

Bridge Bank

Hélio dos Anjos reserves: Luan; Pedro Júnior, Bernardo, Nicolas, Gabriel Venâncio, Wallisson, Jean Carlos, Fraga, Matheus Anjos, Luiz Felipe and Douglas Mendes

19:415 hours ago

Vasco’s reservations

Coach Zé Ricardo’s options: Fintelman; Weverton, Danilo Boza, Zé Vitor, Edimar, Matheus Barbosa, Zé Gabriel, Bruno Nazário, Getúlio, Vinícius and Palácios

19:365 hours ago

first half numbers

7:31 pm 6 hours ago

END OF FIRST TIME

Half-time at São Januário: Vasco 1-0 Ponte Preta, for the fourth round of Série B 2022

19:266 hours ago

Outside!

47′ Nenê takes a wide corner to Figueiredo, who sends a header over the goal

19:21 6 hours ago

+2

44′ First half goes to 47′

7:16pm 6 hours ago

game numbers

43′ Shots (accurate): Vasco 7(3)-3(1) Ponte Preta

19:11 6 hours ago

Outside!

39′ Danilo Gomes moves forward on the right after a nap by Riquelme and crosses to the middle. Echaporã arrives hitting, but, pressed, sends away from the goal

19:06 6 hours ago

No danger

38′ Nenê crosses beautifully from the left and Gabriel Pec heads in, to the left of the goal

19:01 6 hours ago

on top of the goalkeeper

37′ Andrey Santos takes a corner rebound taken in the area and arrives hitting, on top of Caíque França

18:566 hours ago

another good move

36′ Nenê advances well on the left and crosses to Gabriel Pec, who arranges for Figueiredo to arrive hitting. The ball deflects and goes out on a corner

18:516 hours ago

Complaint

33′ Raniel pulls Echaporã by the shirt and kills Ponte’s counterattack. Campinas team complains a lot asking for the yellow card, but the referee just notes the foul

18:466 hours ago

Detail

32′ Vasco’s entire team went to celebrate the goal with the pressured coach Zé Ricardo

18:416 hours ago

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO VASCO! RANIEL! 💢

18:366 hours ago

Save the goalie!!!

30′ Gabriel Pec receives a great pass from Andrey Santos inside the area and lets it go to Figueiredo, who appears right in the middle and finishes strong, but stops at Caíque França. Nice move by the Basque attack

18:317 hours ago

game numbers

29′ Possession: Vasco 48%52 Ponte Preta

18:267 hours ago

Ugly

27′ Judge removes a can of beer thrown by a fan on the pitch

18:217 hours ago

catch the goalkeeper

25′ Léo Naldi puts it in the area for Echaporã, but Gabriel Dias anticipates and deflects the ball, which is in the hands of Alexander

18:167 hours ago

painted card

23′ baby, for complaint, receives yellow. Vasco midfielder complained a lot to the assistant referee for a poorly marked side in favor of Ponte

18:11 7 hours ago

Goalkeeper foul

22′ Echaporã receives inside the area and kicks in a cross, but the ball deflects. Alexander goes out to take a punch and ends up getting bumped by Danilo Gomes

18:06 7 hours ago

Bumba my ox

20′ Caíque França takes a shot to get the ball out of the area and then Anderson Conceição does the same in the Basque defense

18:01 7 hours ago

precise cut

18′ Gabriel Pece receives from Gabriel Dias inside the area, but Fábio Sanches disarms at the right time and avoids Vasco’s submission

17:567 hours ago

game numbers

17:517 hours ago

one more card

13′ Nenê is tackled from behind when he was pulling a counterattack towards Vasco. yellow for Leo Naldi

17:467 hours ago

painted card

11′ Amaral arrives hard on top of Riquelme and kills the Basque counterattack. Judge gives yellow to Ponte Preta steering wheel

17:417 hours ago

ugly shock

9′ Yuri and Danilo Gomes collide at the top and are down after a strange fall

17:367 hours ago

quiet defense

7′ Danilo Gomes brings from the right to the middle and shoots low, for easy defense by Alexander

17:318 hours ago

caught weak

7′ Gabriel Dias receives a great pass on the right and finds Pec in the area, but he finishes weakly and still hits Raniel

17:268 hours ago

precise cut

4′ Gabriel Pec shoots well from the left and invades the area, but is stopped by Fábio Sanches

17:21 8 hours ago

game starts hot

2′ Many fouls and strong collisions in the beginning of the game

17:16 8 hours ago

IT STARTED

Ball rolling for Vasco vs Ponte Preta, for the fourth round of Série B 2022

17:11 8 hours ago

Tribute

A minute of silence in São Januário for the victims of Covid-19 in Brazil

17:06 8 hours ago

🇧🇷🇧🇷

National anthem plays in Rio de Janeiro

17:01 8 hours ago

Teams on the field!

Teams go up to the São Januário lawn with the right to many fireworks

16:568 hours ago

last minute change

16:518 hours ago

In progress

It started at 9 pm Guarani x Criciúma at the Golden Earring. Match is 0-0 for now

16:468 hours ago

Not long to go

16:418 hours ago

End of the game

16:368 hours ago

Last matches Vasco vs Ponte

16:31 9 hours ago

There’s a goal!

In Rei Pelé, Ailton scores and turns the game around: CRB 1-2 Náutico. In Ponta Grossa, game over: Operário 0-1 Grêmio

16:26 9 hours ago

Historic Vasco x Ponte

16:21 9 hours ago

Refereeing Vasco vs Ponte Preta

Rodolpho Toski Marques officiates the game, assisted by Ivan Carlos Bohn and Rafael Trombeta, all from Paraná. Daniel Nobre Bins (RS) commands VAR

16:16 9 hours ago

Games in progress

16:11 9 hours ago

bridge climbed

Macaca starts with: Caique França, Norberto, Thiago Oliveira, Fábio Sanches, Artur; Felipe Amaral, Léo Naldi, Ramon; Danilo Gomes, Echaporã, Lucca

16:06 9 hours ago

last minute embezzlement

16:01 9 hours ago

Vasco climbed!

Zé Ricardo sends the team to the field with: Alexander; Gabriel Dias, Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Riquelme; Yuri, Andrey Santos; Nenê, Gabriel Pec, Erick; raniel

15:569 hours ago

Where and how to watch the game Vasco vs Ponte Preta LIVE on TV and in real time?

Serie B 2022 – fourth round
Location: São Januário Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)
Time: 21:30 (from Brasilia)
Where to watch: Premiere
Real time: VAVEL Brazil

15:51 9 hours ago

When is the Vasco vs Ponte Preta game and how to follow it LIVE?

15:469 hours ago

Probable lineup of the Bridge

15:41 9 hours ago

team maintenance

15:369 hours ago

Vasco’s probable lineup

15:31 10 hours ago

Changes in Vasco

15:2610 hours ago

New meeting with organized

15:21 10 hours ago

Classification

15:16 10 hours ago

round games

15:11 10 hours ago

Bridge Sequence

15:06 10 hours ago

Vasco’s sequel

15:01 10 hours ago

Hello fan!

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 7 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

How Rogério Ceni joined the Paulista team even after a rout in the final – 04/05/2022

3 weeks ago

Chelsea owner’s yacht costs R$7 million and is prepared for war

March 5, 2022

Corinthians has the last day to make changes in the Paulistão list; club awaits Maycon

March 22, 2022

Northeast Cup: only two clubs took the title after losing the first leg of the final | northeast cup

March 29, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button