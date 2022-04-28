Goal and best moments Vasco vs Ponte Preta for Série B 2022 (1-0) | 04/27/2022

Thank you for the company! Stay tuned to VAVEL Brasil for coverage of Brazilian football. To the next!

End of game at São Januário stadium: Vasco 1-0 Ponte Preta

48’/2ºt Weverton crosses from the right and Getúlio heads it well, but the ball grazes the post and goes out

46’/2ºt Vasco holds the ball in the attack court

44’/2nd 2nd half goes to 50′

44’/2ºt Palácios takes a free-kick from afar and Caique França flies to palm, but the ball goes wide

44’/2nd Matheus Anjos replaces Ramon

43’/2nd Yellow for Wallissonfrom Ponte Preta

42’/2ºt Getúlio replaces Raniel

40’/2ºt Hélio dos Anjos complains to the referee about a possible racist scream from Vasco’s fans. The noise that the crowd made, however, is an incentive for the steering wheel Yuri, who is nicknamed the pitbull

38’/2ºt Ponte Preta remains more present in the attacking field, but Vasco suffers little at the moment

36’/2nd Andrey Santos heads free after free kick, but misses the target

35’/2nd Vasco tries to take a quick free-kick to surprise Ponte, but the referee sends him back. Barrier was already positioning itself

34’/2nd Jean Carlos and Pedro Júnior enter the vacancies of Léo Naldi and Artur

32’/2nd Second half submissions: Vasco 2-7 Ponte Preta

29’/2ºt Yuri recovers the ball in the defense court and tries to throw it to Vinícius, but the defense of Ponte deflects

27/2ºt Macaca occupies more of the attacking field at this point in the game

26/2ºt Caíque França and Thiago Oliveira have a disagreement and the goalkeeper almost lets the ball escape in the small area, but he manages to hold it in the sequence

24/2nd Ball stays alive in Vasco’s area after free kick, but play is invalidated for offside

21/2nd Lucca takes a low free kick, but the ball hits the wall and goes out the back line

2/20 Judge corrects card application after VAR check. yellow is for Anderson Conceição instead of Riquelme

2nd/19 Guarani beat Criciúma 1-0

19/2ºt Strong entry was by Anderson Conceição, and not by Riquelme. VAR could call referee to correct card application

18/2ºt Norberto makes a good move and ends up knocked down by Riquelme at the entrance to the area. Vasco side receives yellow card

2nd/17th Fouls: Vasco 7-13 Ponte Preta

14’/2ºt Danilo Gomes tries to pass in depth to Venâncio, but Quintero intercepts

13’/2nd Vinícius joins Figueiredo’s spot

12’/2nd Nenê tries to surprise with a free-kick, but sends it over the goal

11’/2nd Possession: Vasco 42%58 Ponte Preta

8’/2nd Gabriel Dias shoots from the right and risks an outside kick, but sends it without direction

8’/2nd Danilo Gomes finishes strong after the ball is arranged by Lucca and sends it close to the left post

7’/2nd After a good combination on the right, Léo Naldi risks a strong kick from outside the area, on top of Alexander

8’/2nd Yuri wins split in the attack field and crosses to Raniel, who tries to finish with a bicycle, but doesn’t hit

5’/2nd Referee talks with coach Hélio dos Anjos

4’/2nd After a good corner kick, Léo Naldi got the ball on the second post and tried to control it, but the Vasco defense took away

2’/2nd Lucca risks low shot from the edge of the area, but sends it well away from Alexander’s goal

Ball rolling for the second half of Vasco 1-0 Ponte Preta, fourth round of Série B 2022

Amaral and Echaporã leave for the entrances of Wallisson and Gabriel Venâncio

Ball rolls again soon in São Januário

in Campinas, Diogo Mateus miss the penalty, but complete for the goal on the goalkeeper’s rebound: Guarani 1-0 Criciúma

Hélio dos Anjos reserves: Luan; Pedro Júnior, Bernardo, Nicolas, Gabriel Venâncio, Wallisson, Jean Carlos, Fraga, Matheus Anjos, Luiz Felipe and Douglas Mendes

Coach Zé Ricardo’s options: Fintelman; Weverton, Danilo Boza, Zé Vitor, Edimar, Matheus Barbosa, Zé Gabriel, Bruno Nazário, Getúlio, Vinícius and Palácios

Half-time at São Januário: Vasco 1-0 Ponte Preta, for the fourth round of Série B 2022

47′ Nenê takes a wide corner to Figueiredo, who sends a header over the goal

44′ First half goes to 47′

43′ Shots (accurate): Vasco 7(3)-3(1) Ponte Preta

39′ Danilo Gomes moves forward on the right after a nap by Riquelme and crosses to the middle. Echaporã arrives hitting, but, pressed, sends away from the goal

38′ Nenê crosses beautifully from the left and Gabriel Pec heads in, to the left of the goal

37′ Andrey Santos takes a corner rebound taken in the area and arrives hitting, on top of Caíque França

36′ Nenê advances well on the left and crosses to Gabriel Pec, who arranges for Figueiredo to arrive hitting. The ball deflects and goes out on a corner

33′ Raniel pulls Echaporã by the shirt and kills Ponte’s counterattack. Campinas team complains a lot asking for the yellow card, but the referee just notes the foul

32′ Vasco’s entire team went to celebrate the goal with the pressured coach Zé Ricardo

30′ Gabriel Pec receives a great pass from Andrey Santos inside the area and lets it go to Figueiredo, who appears right in the middle and finishes strong, but stops at Caíque França. Nice move by the Basque attack

29′ Possession: Vasco 48%52 Ponte Preta

27′ Judge removes a can of beer thrown by a fan on the pitch

25′ Léo Naldi puts it in the area for Echaporã, but Gabriel Dias anticipates and deflects the ball, which is in the hands of Alexander

23′ baby, for complaint, receives yellow. Vasco midfielder complained a lot to the assistant referee for a poorly marked side in favor of Ponte

22′ Echaporã receives inside the area and kicks in a cross, but the ball deflects. Alexander goes out to take a punch and ends up getting bumped by Danilo Gomes

20′ Caíque França takes a shot to get the ball out of the area and then Anderson Conceição does the same in the Basque defense

18′ Gabriel Pece receives from Gabriel Dias inside the area, but Fábio Sanches disarms at the right time and avoids Vasco’s submission

13′ Nenê is tackled from behind when he was pulling a counterattack towards Vasco. yellow for Leo Naldi

11′ Amaral arrives hard on top of Riquelme and kills the Basque counterattack. Judge gives yellow to Ponte Preta steering wheel

9′ Yuri and Danilo Gomes collide at the top and are down after a strange fall

7′ Danilo Gomes brings from the right to the middle and shoots low, for easy defense by Alexander

7′ Gabriel Dias receives a great pass on the right and finds Pec in the area, but he finishes weakly and still hits Raniel

4′ Gabriel Pec shoots well from the left and invades the area, but is stopped by Fábio Sanches

2′ Many fouls and strong collisions in the beginning of the game

Ball rolling for Vasco vs Ponte Preta, for the fourth round of Série B 2022

A minute of silence in São Januário for the victims of Covid-19 in Brazil

National anthem plays in Rio de Janeiro

Teams go up to the São Januário lawn with the right to many fireworks

It started at 9 pm Guarani x Criciúma at the Golden Earring. Match is 0-0 for now

In Rei Pelé, Ailton scores and turns the game around: CRB 1-2 Náutico. In Ponta Grossa, game over: Operário 0-1 Grêmio

Rodolpho Toski Marques officiates the game, assisted by Ivan Carlos Bohn and Rafael Trombeta, all from Paraná. Daniel Nobre Bins (RS) commands VAR

Macaca starts with: Caique França, Norberto, Thiago Oliveira, Fábio Sanches, Artur; Felipe Amaral, Léo Naldi, Ramon; Danilo Gomes, Echaporã, Lucca

Zé Ricardo sends the team to the field with: Alexander; Gabriel Dias, Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Riquelme; Yuri, Andrey Santos; Nenê, Gabriel Pec, Erick; raniel