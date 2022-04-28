Gol (GOLL4) reverses the loss and has a profit of R$ 2.6 billion in the 1st quarter, above expectations; airline points to optimism with corporate segment

Gol (GOLL4) recorded net income of R$ 2.6 billion in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), reversing a net loss of R$ 2.528 billion in the first quarter of 2021. The number was above the projection of Refinitiv, which expected profit of R$ 390 million.

Net revenue totaled BRL 3.220 billion between January and March this year, up 105.4% compared to the same stage in 2021, compared to a Refinitiv projection of BRL 2.92 billion.

Recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was R$542.2 million in 1Q22, against a negative result of R$72.1 million a year earlier. The number was below the expected according to the Refinitiv consensus, which projected R$ 586.09 million.

The recurring Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) reached 16.8% in the period, against a negative margin of 4.6% in 1Q21.

Recurring earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) recorded in 1Q22 was R$181.4 million, representing a recurring operating margin of 5.6%.

Aviation fuel costs totaled BRL 1.205 billion in the first three months of 2022, an increase of 113% compared to the same quarter of 2021.

At the end of 1Q22, GOL’s total fleet was 142 Boeing 737 aircraft, with 111 NGs and 31 MAXs. In the same period, the average age of the fleet was 10.3 years, against 10.7 years in 4Q21.

At the end of 1Q22, total liquidity was R$3.3 billion, a reduction of R$400 million compared to the position of the last quarter of 2021.

Operating activities generated approximately R$700 million in 1Q22, mainly due to the increase in the volume of future sales (forward bookings) and partially offset by the higher volume of receivables and the use of deposit balances and advances for fleet transformation events.

The company’s adjusted net debt stood at R$21.963 billion at the end of March 2022, up 61.3% over the same period in 2021.

The financial leverage indicator, measured by adjusted net debt/Ebitda, stood at 10.3 times in March/22, down 1.1 times compared to the same period in 2021.

projections

Gol forecasts net revenue of R$ 13.7 billion and an Ebitda margin of 24% in 2022. The occupancy rate forecast by the operator should be 82% this year.

Regarding investments, the company expects disbursements of R$ 700 million in 2022. Finally, the company’s financial leverage should be 8 times at the end of 2022.

Optimism with corporate segment

In a earnings conference call this Thursday, Gol’s CEO, Paulo Kakinoff, especially highlighted the growth projection of flights in the country in 2022 aimed at the corporate segment. Since March, the company has seen an increase in demand in both segments, especially in the corporate sector, with the full resumption of events across the country.

Kakinoff highlighted that there is a projection of sustainability of this demand for the entire year of 2022, reviewing the projections of the commercial segment, although Gol has not yet made any changes in the guidance for the year.

The expectation is that the increase in Rask (operating revenue per available seat kilometer) will continue throughout this year.

