Google releases first beta version of Android 13 to the public

The first beta version of Android 13 was released by Google on Tuesday (26). After the developer-oriented trial period has ended, the new operating system has reached a stage of polishing necessary to ship compatible phones from members of the Android Beta Program — the latter being open to the general public.

The new features contained in Android 13 Beta 1 are basically the same as anticipated in the developer previews: subtle tweaks to the interface, support for Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) audio, more privacy when selecting photos from the gallery, optional permission to send notifications and more.

A more selective notification system is one of the most important parts of Android 13 (Image: Playback/9to5Google)

Although it is available to more people, Android 13 is still in a preliminary stage of development and it is possible that much of the planned news is not yet available — at least, not without some workaround. The focus at this point is to build the system based on community feedback, so there is still a lot of work to do in the system.

Which phones support Android 13 Beta 1?

Google currently distributes Android 13 Beta 1 for the following models:

Installation can be done with the 64-bit system image or via Android Emulator, a component of Android Studio. For developers trying the latest developer preview, Android 13 Beta 1 will be delivered automatically (OTA). The package is identified by the code TPB1.220310.029 and is accompanied by the April 2022 security package.

For those taking part in the Android 12 QPR3 test program, installation can also be done easily: first, it is necessary to exit the current test program and subscribe to the version corresponding to Android 13. From there, an update will be detected by the device .

Android 13 timeline

With the start of the beta phase of Android 13, Google advances one more stage for the launch of the new system. The release of the first beta was somewhat delayed, as the second update is planned for May — possibly shortly after the formal OS presentation during Google I/O.

Android 13 began testing in February and should only reach stability from July onwards (Image: Reproduction/Google)

Android 13 still doesn’t have an exact release date, but if all goes well, the Research Giant should release the system between September and October this year.

Source: Mishaal Rahman