Goulart is ‘barred’ for the 2nd game and Bustos surprises with a starter in the Sudamericana; shirt 10 will be bank

This Thursday’s match in Viña del Mar (28) could give Peixe the lead in Group C of the Sudamericana

Soon, at 21:30 (Brasília time), the saints faces Unión La Calera, in Viña del Mar, seeking the leadership of its group in the Copa Sudamericana. After defeat in their debut against Banfield, Fabián Bustos’ team reacted at home against the Ecuadorians of Universidad Católica. If they beat the Chileans, Alvinegro will take the lead in the C bracket.

Thinking about the match, Bustos did some tests the day before. According to colleague Lucas Musettisector of Santos in the UOL Sport, the Argentine coach awaits the medical department to define the 11 holders. Striker Léo Baptistão worries. Ricardo Goulart would be the alternative, but the tendency is for shirt 10 to start for the second game in a row on the bench.

According to colleague William Lesnok, from the portal fish diary, the lineup will reserve news. Midfielder Sandry should start in midfield with Rodrigo Fernandes. Up front, Lucas Braga will play along the aisle and Angulo should be the one indicated for the role of centre-forward. In this line, Baptistão, in case he is fit, should play further back, inside.

The likely lineup of Santos, compared to the victory against América-MG, at the weekend, has three changes:

– auro starts at LD instead of Madison;

– Zanocele gives way to Sandry;

– and the suspended Marcos Leonardo will be replaced by Lucas Braga.