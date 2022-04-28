Grêmio beats Operário away and enters the G4 of Série B for the first time

After three rounds, Grêmio reached the place on the table where they dream of never leaving. Today (27), the team from Rio Grande do Sul beat Operário 1-0, in Ponta Grossa (PR), and reached the G4 of Série B of the Brazilian Championship for the first time. The climb in the table came with a hard-fought victory and obtained thanks to Elias Manoel, who entered the half-time of the match. The goal of the match was disallowed for offside on the pitch, but confirmed after a VAR review.

Operário and Grêmio played a game without creativity. Hard. Elias Manoel, 7 minutes into the second half, scored the only goal of the match valid for the fourth round of Serie B. Before, Diego Souza suffered a penalty in a bid with Vanderlei, but the penalty was annulled after the video referee suggested a review.

With the result, Grêmio reaches seven points and becomes fourth place. The team even has two consecutive victories for the first time in the championship. The score makes Cruzeiro finish the round in fifth place – one below the Rio Grande do Sul team, by the criteria. The Worker follows with four points and occupies the 12th place.

In the next round, Grêmio receives CRB and Operário visits Sampaio Côrrea. The two games take place on Saturday (30), at 16:30 (Brasilia time).

Who decided: Elias Manoel

The attacker entered the game at halftime and scored the goal of the game, in a bid annulled on the field and validated after review by the video referee. Shirt 18 added speed to Grêmio and solved a journey in which few names stood out in the team led by Roger Machado.

Who let it down: Javier Reina

Second player with the best performance in Operário in Serie B, so far, midfielder was discreet throughout the game.

Vanderlei meets Gremio again

Operário’s goalkeeper, Vanderlei reviewed Grêmio a little over a year after leaving the gaucho club. He left Porto Alegre when he became a reserve in the middle of the Copa do Brasil finals. After the gaucho team, he passed through Vasco before arriving in the interior of Paraná. In the duel, he made two important saves in the first half.

In the final stage, shirt 1 got involved in a penalty kick. On the field, the foul was called. After three minutes, the referee overturned the signal by observing the play in VAR.

Guild is not 8 or 80

Neither booms nor pressure. Grêmio’s first half in Ponta Grossa was a middle ground that yielded almost nothing. Defensively, the gaucho team suffered little – in specific bids. But in attack, there was a lot missing. Creativity and speed, mainly. No wonder the opportunities came with a kick from outside the area and Rodrigo’s surprise presence almost at the penalty spot.

Worker tries on the ball from above

The most used expedient by the home team was the aerial game – in dead ball or not. Without much creativity ahead, Operário tried to test the impulse and agility of Geromel and Bruno Alves. Except for one or another specific bid, the team from Paraná went far from Brenno’s goal in the first stage.

Roger changes, and Grêmio reacts

At halftime, Campaz was pulled in for Elias, and Grêmio improved. The improvement resulted in a penalty scored on the field and disallowed in a VAR review and, later, a goal disallowed on the pitch and confirmed by the video referee. In addition to the exchange itself, Gabriel Teixeira was the protagonist in the reaction. Shirt 17 made a sharper start to the final stage.

Towards the end of the game, Roger Machado launched names absent in recent matches – Sarará and Benítez.

DATASHEET:

WORKER 0 x 1 ASSOCIATION

Competition: Serie B – Fourth round

Date and time: 27/04/2022 (Wednesday), at 19:00 (Brasilia time)

Local: Germano Krüger stadium, in Ponta Grossa (PR)

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)

Auxiliaries: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP) and Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira (SP)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

Yellow cards: Renie (OPE)

Goal: Elias Manoel, 7 minutes into the second half (GRE) Serie B – Fourth round27/04/2022 (Wednesday), at 19:00 (Brasilia time)Germano Krüger stadium, in Ponta Grossa (PR)Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP) and Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira (SP)Vinicius Furlan (SP)Renie (OPE)Elias Manoel, 7 minutes into the second half (GRE) FACTORY WORKER: Vanderlei; Arnaldo, Thales, Reina (Giovanni Pavani) and Fabiano; André, Fernando Neto (Felipe Garcia), Javier Reina (Pavani), Ricardinho (Marcelo) and Thomaz (Felipe Saraiva); Paulo Sergio (Brandoo). Technician: Claudinei Oliveira

GUILD: Brenno; Rodrigo, Geromel, Bruno Alves, Nicolas; Villasanti, Bitello (Benítez) and Lucas Silva (Sarará); Campaz (Elias Manoel), Gabriel Teixeira (Janderson) and Diego Souza (Ricardinho). Technician: Roger Machado