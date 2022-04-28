Grey’s Anatomy: Fans Worry About Meredith Gray’s Future After New Episode

[Atenção! O texto a seguir contém spoilers da nova temporada de “Grey’s Anatomy”]

Is Ellen Pompeo about to leave the cast of “Grey’s Anatomy”? Page Cardio! After the last episode, aired this Thursday (7) in the United States and titled “Put It To The Test”, Pompeo’s character, Meredith Grey, announced that she was “ready to move on” and leave Gray Sloan. Memorial Hospital. The statement, of course, left fans of the series desperate with the possibility of the protagonist being replaced.

This season, Meredith has been offered a job in Minnesota and must decide whether to take a different career path. “You can’t stay where you made your residency forever because that’s how people see you. They see you for who you were, not the person you’ve become. I will accept this offer”, she said to Dr. Nick Marsh, her love interest.

The character’s speech left viewers curious about Meredith’s next steps. However, even if she decides to change the place where she works, Ellen Pompeo is confirmed for at least one more wave of episodes. In January of this year, when the series was renewed for a 19th season, Deadline revealed that the actress had already signed a contract to continue as the protagonist.

In announcing the renewal of production, creator Shonda Rhimes also stated that we would have Meredith back on the small screen. “I couldn’t be more excited that we continue to tell the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all the other doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial for one more season”he assured in a statement.

“This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff [showrunner], the cast, crew and all the writers who keep the audience in their seats week after week. And it wouldn’t be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for so many years.”continued.

It may not be right now, but Ellen Pompeo has already shown a desire to follow new directions. In the current season, even, Meredith Gray spent more time out of Gray Sloan than in. So there is a possibility that she will decide to build a life outside of Seattle or that her screen time will be cut short. It will be?!

In an interview with the “Armchair Expert” podcast, Pompeo said that, despite being engaged with the work, she did not see herself in this same project for many years. “I certainly think getting out sooner or later at this point, having done what we’ve already done, getting out when the show is still at the top, is definitely a goal. I’m not trying to stay on the show forever. No way. The truth is, if I get really pissed off and I’m no longer grateful to be there, I shouldn’t be.”evaluated.

In a chat with the E! News she revealed that her husband, Chris Ivery, is also looking forward to the time when his wife will ease the workload. “He said the other day, ‘Don’t you think you can work a little less now?’”said the actress. “Who knows [o que vai acontecer no futuro]? I don’t know! I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen, really. I mean, I could tell you a little bit about what’s going to happen, but I really can’t.”, continued. Someone warns that we are not ready for this moment yet!