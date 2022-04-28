Guns N’ Roses Returns To The Charts With “Sweet Child O’ Mine” Because Of “Thor: Love And Thunder”

The awaited new movie Thor: Love and Thunderfrom Marvel, recently won a trailer and comic book fans could check out the sequence’s scenes to the sound of “Sweet Child O’Mine”hit of Armas e Rosas which is part of the film’s soundtrack.

As could be imagined, such was the repercussion of the promotional video that the track on the album Appetite for Destruction (1987) returned to the Billboard charts nearly 40 years after its debut.

According to Billboard, “Sweet Child O’ Mine” reached the top of the Hot Hard Rock Songs list and also ranked ninth on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. As a result, the song reached 4.7 million streams in the United States, which represents an increase of 8%, in addition to having registered 1,600 downloads.

before the group Axl Rosea similar situation happened with Nirvana, which integrated the soundtrack of The Batman with “Something in the Way”.

Guns N’ Roses and Thor: Love and Thunder

In time, Thor: Love and Thunderdirected by the award-winning Taika Waititi, is scheduled for release on July 7, 2022 in theaters. The continuation brings Chris Hemsworth again in the role of the leading superhero and will also have the return of Natalie Portman.

