Guto asks for better schedules in Bahia’s Serie B games

Bahia played in the last hour of this Tuesday (26), beating Sampaio Corrêa at Arena Fonte Nova. Playing at night has been common for Tricolor since the first round and will continue to do so for at least two more games.

The schedule of the Esquadrão matches has been bothering fans and also the coach Guto Ferreira, who charged the CBF to schedule Bahia games on Saturday afternoons or at least in the beginning of a night.

“It gives us an opportunity to play on a Saturday afternoon, right? At a better time for the fans, I don’t know if 4:30 pm, 6 pm… But at a better time for the fans”.

The coach also took the opportunity to value the attitude of the fans during the game played at Fonte Nova.

“I want to thank and congratulate the behavior of our fans today. At the time of closing the game, he grew, pushed and made the team multiply on the field to achieve the triumph”.

Playing at night has been common for Bahia since 2021, when the vast majority of Esquadrão matches had also taken place at night, with rare rounds scheduled for Sunday afternoons.

Bahia goes to the field again at 21:30 this Friday (29), against Ituano, in Itu. On Tuesday (03), the duel against Londrina will take place at home, at 19h.