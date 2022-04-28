Harley-Davidson Pan America is launched in Brazil for R$ 139,995

Harley-Davidson’s first maxitrail, Pan America is getting closer and closer to Brazil. The pre-sale starts on May 2 and the first units arrive here at the beginning of the second semester, all of the Special version, the only one that will be sold in the country at first.

And to encourage sales of your adventure touring, Harley-Davidson offers a promotional price for the first batch of Pan America. The model, which has a suggested price starting at R$143,800, will have its first 120 units offered at R$139,995, all in black and equipped with the optional ARH (Adaptive Ride Height), an adaptive suspension system that changes the height of the bike. automatically between 2cm and 5cm when stopped or in motion.

Pan America was shown for the first time in 2019 during the EICMA and presented in the United States in 2021. In Brazil, the Harley-Davidson motorcycle will have as its main opponent the BMW R 1250 GS, leader in the maxitrail segment with 4,593 units licensed in 2021 and 1,079 by March 2022.

In addition to the unprecedented chassis, Harley-Davidson Pan America is the first motorcycle to use the Revolution Max 1250 engine, a 1,250 cm³ water-cooled V-Twin with overhead camshafts driven by chains. It reaches maximum power of 150 hp at 8,750 rpm and 13 kgf.m of torque at 6,750 rpm. The bike weighs 258 kg in running order.

The Pan America forks are Showa-signed, with a 47mm inverted front fork and 190mm of travel with preload adjustments. Brakes are handled by Brembo, and use 4-piston radial monoblock calipers on 320mm front and 280mm rear discs. The wheels are 19 inches at the front and 17 inches at the rear, both shod with Michelin Scorcher Adventure tires.

In addition to the unprecedented ARH, the Harley-Davidson maxitrail brings numerous electronic comfort and safety features, such as selectable on and off-road riding modes, autopilot, heated grips, adjustable windshield, ABS brakes and traction control that act cornering, wheelie and start control, TFT panel with 6.8-inch screen with Bluetooth connectivity, full LED lighting, curve-sensitive headlight and tire monitoring system.

As we mentioned in the opening of the text, the first batch will be offered only in black at the promotional price of R$ 139,995. In the future, the Harley-Davidson Pan America will also have two other paint options, in metallic gray and blue with white.