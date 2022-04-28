“He is an interesting player”; Thiago Mendes sees Flamengo ‘on the fence’ and SPFC rival plans to pounce

Last year, Thiago Mendes was appointed by coach Rogério Ceni, currently at São Paulo, to Flamengo. The 30-year-old midfielder did everything he could to sign Rubro-Negro, but Lyon complicated things in the ball market. Now, with a contract until June 2023, he was once again in the spotlight.

Rated in 10 million euros (approximately BRL 52.1 million at the current price), according to projections from the Transfermarkt website, specialized in data and statistics from the world of the ball, shirt 23 was the subject of news published by journalist Thiago Asmar. The communicator of Jovem Pan Esportes and Canal Pilhado, on YouTube, opened the game.

“Flamengo has polls and even a proposal for Thiago Mendes, an athlete from Lyon. He is a player that also interests Palmeiras. So, there could be a big dog fight over the hiring of Thiago Mendes. Flamengo’s priority for this mid-year is Thiago Mendes, but that doesn’t mean it will give up on Vidal”, informed Asmar.

Alviverde also monitors Andreas Pereira, who should say goodbye to Mais Querido and leave a gap in midfield. In the case of the team led by coach Abel Ferreira, the arrival of Thiago could further intensify the sector; today, Danilo is the undisputed titleholder there. However, Leila Pereira and company should not hire more than one steering wheel.

United has already revealed that it awaits Andrinho’s return and hopes that the athlete’s situation is resolved without major headaches. For Mendes, the French play hard. When the Gávea summit tried the midfielder, the France team asked for a purchase option at the end of the loan and did not even accept to give it up without guarantee of a return.