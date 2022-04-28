Health studies relationship between worsening post-covid dengue

Eliana Honain, municipal health secretary in Araraquara (Photo: Amanda Rocha)

Araraquara Health Secretary Eliana Honain told Rádio CBN that the municipality is studying the relationship between the worsening of dengue in post-covid patients in the city.. So far, there are 4,949 cases and ten deaths.

According to her, from one epidemic to another, an increase in deaths is expected due to the vulnerability of patients who have already been infected before. But in addition to this situation, people who have recovered from covid-19 may be experiencing more complications.

“We don’t know what the behavior of people’s bodies is post-covid, which can often weaken people’s immune response and with that dengue has a differentiated response”, he explained.

Eliana Honain also guaranteed that all the people who died were receiving medical follow-up.

The Secretary of Health also explained that Araraquara does not carry out tests for the diagnosis of dengue, and that the beginning of treatment is done clinically, that is, based on symptoms, such as fever, body pain and loss of appetite, in addition to blood counts.

“There is no test for dengue. There are tests, but they are not done. The cases are clinically tested,” he explained.

According to her, the mosquito never ceased to exist, but in the last two years, measures related to the pandemic also contributed to the reduction of the disease. “The epidemic cycle happens every three years, so we didn’t have many cases during the pandemic,” she said. “There was no circulation, that is, the person with dengue was not circulating and there was no contagion”, she added.

Eliana Honain once again said that the great challenge is the breeding sites, since the poison used in combat actions only eliminates the adult mosquito. According to her, it is also important that people allow the entry of agents to verify the properties.